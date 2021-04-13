 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Rapid sale of suburban semi in Vaughan as demand surges

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

112 Westolivia Trail, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $999,990 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,070,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $404,000 (April, 2008); $350,405 (October, 2007)

Taxes: $4,800 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Jordan Glaser, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

This semi-detached house was occupied by a young family with few places to go during the second wave of the pandemic, but they cleared out to give potential buyers as much access as possible. The inconvenience was short lived with 20 tours booked from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day and three offers logged shortly after.

“There were a few homes that had sold in the neighbourhood, so we could see that the pent-up demand was there, and through agent chatter, I knew there were a lot of people looking for a product like this,” agent Jordan Glaser said.

“And since we sold that, six other houses on surrounding streets have sold.”

What they got

Close to North Thornhill Community Centre and park, this roughly 14-year old house has a three-bedroom plan with an unfinished basement and a built-in garage on a 22-foot-by-98-foot lot.

The layout is modern with a dining area and an eat-in kitchen, in addition to an entertaining space with a gas fireplace and a walkout to the south-facing backyard.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s a good jump up if you had bought a condo five or seven years ago pre-construction, and you want more space now because of COVID,” Mr. Glaser said.

“It was semi-detached with three bedrooms and it was priced around $1-million, which was an attainable price point for people looking to buy a good family house in a great neighbourhood.”

