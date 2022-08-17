Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

16 Bernard Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $6.888-million (May, 2022)

Selling price: $6.788-million (June, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,080,000 (May, 2000)

Taxes: $19,015 (2021)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agents: Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

This four-bedroom house on a 32- by 113-foot lot is hard to miss, standing three-storeys tall in the neighbourhood north of Yorkville and the Royal Ontario Museum. Less than two weeks after its debut, one buyer fancied the sizable estate, but not its $6.888-million price, so they reached a compromise with the seller to close at $6.788-million.

“It’s not a small number at nearly $7-million, especially in this market, which has devolved so rapidly, so we weren’t anticipating it moving quite that quickly,” said agent Nigel Denham.

“That said, it’s a large detached house where a lot of the housing stock are semis and row houses, and the real ace up our sleeves was that it has a rare, wide private drive with parking for up to six cars, which is almost unheard of.”

What they got

There is an 11- by 15-foot wine cellar.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

This four-bedroom house has undergone several transformations, including a recent gut job that opened the main-floor rooms and added countless luxuries, such as light wells along the staircase and a 11- by 15-foot wine cellar.

The dining room displays a built-in, onyx-lined shelving unit, and the kitchen features stone countertops, flat paneled cabinetry and professional grade appliances.

Fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms, and three bedrooms on different levels, including the basement. One of those sleeping quarters also contains a walk-in closet and largest of five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

There are five bathrooms.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

“Other than one bathroom, the home was basically completely redone, along with everything else, like the garage was rebuilt,” Mr. Denham said. “They retained some of the original stained glass, which people tend to enjoy.”

The property also had an open yard, terrace and three balconies. “You had all these lovely outdoor spaces to retire to individually or collectively, which is quite nice and quite rare,” Mr. Denham said.

