12 Dunbar Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $3.05-million (November, 2023)

Selling price: $3.05-million (December, 2023)

Previous selling price: $995,000 (August 2003); $774,000 (February, 1999)

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: N/A

Listing agents: James Warren and Alexander Obradovich, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.; Co-op agent: Sarah Giacomelli, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: 'Most homes like this have gardens, so it’s rare to find a pool,' said agent James Warren.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

Owners of this semi-detached house wanted to find a buyer with the least amount of fuss and not have to put up with an interior photo shoot, so their agents spread the word among their clients and colleagues. An agent from their office alerted their client, who was the first and only guest. They signed a deal for $3.05-million about two weeks before Christmas.

“The clients wanted it on exclusive, they didn’t want to go on MLS,” said agent James Warren. “They were hoping, because we do so much business in Rosedale, and Chestnut Park has quite a few clients in Rosedale, we could sell it that way. And that’s exactly what happened.”

“The [buyer’s agent] knew what the client wanted and had probably been waiting for something like that to come along.”

What they got

Built in the 1960s, this two-storey house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as an eat-in kitchen, a dining room, and a den above the garage on a 23-by 208-foot lot.

Two family rooms both have fireplaces. The larger one also has access to a west-facing balcony. The other has an exit to the patio and pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

“It’s a pretty house,” Mr. Warren said. “It’s a Georgian, it’s spacious with oodles of light, and you could walk out from the lower level.”

“It lends itself to being a complete renovation with new plumbing, wiring, windows and floors. You can basically spend your own money on it and not have to pay for someone else’s renovations.”

“A huge attribute is it has four-car parking in the driveway, plus a one-car garage,” said Mr. Warren.

“Most homes like this have gardens, so it’s rare to find a pool.”