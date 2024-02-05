Open this photo in gallery: Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

150 George St., No. 10, Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (November 2023)

Selling price: $1.1-million (January 2024)

Previous selling price: $238,993 (December 2001)

Taxes: $5,077 (2023)

Days on the market: 33

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The second floor entertaining area has a gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Just down the street from Moss Park and Queen Street shops, this condominium townhouse had few visitors until the holidays were over. Early in the new year two buyers rang in with purchase offers, kicking off several rounds of negotiations. The seller eventually accepted a bid that added $101,000 to the $999,000 list price.

“It was right around Christmas time and right after, it started getting busier with more showings,” said agent Irene Kaushansky. “After more than 30 days on the market, we ended up with competition.”

“Although there were some [other] townhouses for sale, there was nothing quite like this in the neighbourhood.

“It was essentially four storeys, plus a few steps down to the basement, so it has big rooms on each floor.”

Open this photo in gallery: The second floor kitchen comes complete with ceramic flooring and stainless steel appliances.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

What they got

This roughly 20-year-old townhouse has a contemporary design with three bedrooms on different levels, including two with south-facing balconies, plus a private garage accessed through the basement.

The second floor is open concept with a kitchen on one end, complete with ceramic flooring and stainless steel appliances, and an entertaining area along the windows with a gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

Monthly fees are $615.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very unique complex because of its age and size of units,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“Plus having your own garage, and access into your property from the garage was a really big thing.”

The property is also close to entertainment and essential services. “It’s in such a great downtown spot. You can walk to the St. Lawrence Market, and there are two streetcar [routes] close to you,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“So, you were getting the benefit of being downtown, but off the beaten path where it’s a quieter pocket.”