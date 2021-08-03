Rare waterfront penthouse pulls in $1.3-million deal

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

2067 Lake Shore Blvd., W., Ph 2 (Mimico)

Asking price: $1,249,900 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1.3-million (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,100,000 (June, 2019)

Taxes: $3,862 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit comes with two bathrooms and eight appliances, plus a locker and three-car parking. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Early this summer, there were few waterfront suites for buyers to chose from, much less ones with large footprints like this 1,425-square-foot penthouse at the Players Club near Humber Bay Shores Park. One individual had a $1.3-million offer delivered to the seller within a matter of hours.

“Just based on low inventory and how quickly things were selling, we knew it was a going to be a great time to list,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“[Plus], we haven’t seen this type of square footage come up on the market in over two years. A lot of the units that have been coming up are 800 square feet.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two-bedroom penthouse is surrounded by full height windows and a wraparound terrace that is accessible from nearly every room, including the kitchen and the dining area. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

At the southeast corner of a 13-storey building, this two-bedroom penthouse is surrounded by full height windows and a wraparound terrace that is accessible from nearly every room, including the kitchen and the dining area.

“This was a pretty unique opportunity facing southeast, being a penthouse and having the terrace,” Mr. Bibby said.

“Facing southeast in that area is great because you’re looking into the city.”

The unit comes with two bathrooms and eight appliances, plus a locker and three-car parking. Additional luxuries range from a gas hookup outside to a gas fireplace in the open living room.

Monthly fees of $1,463 include cover water, heating, concierge, gym and indoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Additional luxuries range from a gas hookup outside to a gas fireplace in the open living room. Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Buyers were also drawn to the building’s locale. “A lot of new development is further west on Park Lawn [Road], so this feels a lot quieter,” Mr. Bibby said.

