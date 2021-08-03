 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Rare waterfront penthouse pulls in $1.3-million deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

2067 Lake Shore Blvd., W., Ph 2 (Mimico)

Asking price: $1,249,900 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1.3-million (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,100,000 (June, 2019)

Taxes: $3,862 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit comes with two bathrooms and eight appliances, plus a locker and three-car parking.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Early this summer, there were few waterfront suites for buyers to chose from, much less ones with large footprints like this 1,425-square-foot penthouse at the Players Club near Humber Bay Shores Park. One individual had a $1.3-million offer delivered to the seller within a matter of hours.

“Just based on low inventory and how quickly things were selling, we knew it was a going to be a great time to list,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“[Plus], we haven’t seen this type of square footage come up on the market in over two years. A lot of the units that have been coming up are 800 square feet.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The two-bedroom penthouse is surrounded by full height windows and a wraparound terrace that is accessible from nearly every room, including the kitchen and the dining area.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

At the southeast corner of a 13-storey building, this two-bedroom penthouse is surrounded by full height windows and a wraparound terrace that is accessible from nearly every room, including the kitchen and the dining area.

“This was a pretty unique opportunity facing southeast, being a penthouse and having the terrace,” Mr. Bibby said.

“Facing southeast in that area is great because you’re looking into the city.”

The unit comes with two bathrooms and eight appliances, plus a locker and three-car parking. Additional luxuries range from a gas hookup outside to a gas fireplace in the open living room.

Monthly fees of $1,463 include cover water, heating, concierge, gym and indoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Additional luxuries range from a gas hookup outside to a gas fireplace in the open living room.

Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

Buyers were also drawn to the building’s locale. “A lot of new development is further west on Park Lawn [Road], so this feels a lot quieter,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies