1720 Barclay St., No. 1107, Vancouver

Asking price: $399,000 (Sept. 13, 2021)

Selling price: $415,000 (Sept. 18, 2021)

Days on market: five

Taxes: $929.36 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $455

Listing agent: Krystian Thomas, Stonehouse Team, Sutton Group

The action

The seller had returned to her home province of Nova Scotia during the pandemic and decided to move back permanently. Although the market for leasehold is a smaller group than those seeking freehold, Mr. Thomas received multiple offers on the unit, and the winning bid was one that came without conditions.

“It is a leasehold, which makes it a little bit harder to finance, only because [the lender] required 35 per cent down. Not everybody has that,” he said.

The sale completed Oct. 8.

What they got

The Lancaster Gate is one of a handful of private leaseholds built in the 1970s in Vancouver’s West End. The concrete building, which has an age restriction of 19 and over, is near Denman Street and is a short walk to Stanley Park. There is shared laundry and an outdoor pool.

This 621 square-foot northwest top floor unit has water and mountain views, with upgraded double-glazed windows and a large balcony.

There is one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, a small dining area and galley kitchen. The lease ends in 2073. Listing agent Krystian Thomas thinks renewal would be unlikely considering the price increases of land and the major developments under way in the area.

The agent’s take

The owner of the lease may not get the equity returns of a freehold strata property, but they pay less for the unit, and, unlike renting, they get their money back when they sell, Mr. Thomas says. The unit is central, with views, and he says it will hold its value, even as it gets closer to the end of the lease.

“I think realistically in 25 years you will still be able to sell this condo, and who knows what the prices will be then.”

