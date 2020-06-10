Rare Yorkville church conversion sells for $19-million

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

33 Hazelton Ave, Toronto

Asking price: $21-million

Selling price: $19-million

Previous selling price: $1.5-million (1996)

Taxes: $223,144 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing and co-op agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery There is a total of 22,000 square feet of finished space on four levels. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

A few potential buyers made feeble offers for this rare mixed-use building when it was listed for $24-million last year. A relisting in late February with the price cut by $3-million drew out three more bids in early March.

“The owner wasn’t as motivated last year and we knew we were well above the market, but we wanted to try it," said agent Dino Capocci. "This year we decided it was time to sell.”

One shopper came too late to the party, but wanted to try their luck nonetheless. “I had someone who inquired after they knew it was sold … if he could buy it off of the buyer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The second floor is a 6,346-square-foot loft with massive, Gothic-style stained glass windows. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

On a prime 68- by 92-foot corner lot, this former church has been converted into a residential and commercial building with much of its original architectural detail intact.

There is a total of 22,000 square feet of finished space on four levels. The second floor is a 6,346-square-foot loft with massive, Gothic-style stained glass windows. The last tenant, a fashion house, also installed glass-walled offices and a stairway to a mezzanine.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery 'This building has lots of history and is loaded with character,' Mr. Capocci says. 'The fourth floor, which has the original wood beams from when it was built, was all exposed.' Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It has a grand address at the corner of Hazelton and Scollard,” said Mr. Capocci.

“This is a freestanding building, which makes it a big plus, and it also has tandem, three-car parking, which you don’t really find in Yorkville.”

Replica finishes have been added, from a slate roof to copper eavestroughs, and original ones painstakingly restored, such as the beveled glass.

“It’s one of the coolest properties in Toronto,” Mr. Capocci said. "This building has lots of history and is loaded with character

“The fourth floor, which has the original wood beams from when it was built, was all exposed.”

