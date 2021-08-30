Realtor’s 141 showings of Whitby home nets 14 offers

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

29 Ravenview Dr., Whitby, Ont.

Asking price: $849,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,150,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $345,000 (December, 2010); $340,000 (August, 2005); $219,000 (November, 1995)

Taxes: $6,733 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action

Open this photo in gallery The house has an eat-in kitchen and separate family room with exits to a deck, patio and pool on the 49- by 115-foot lot. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Ira Jelinek listed this two-storey house significantly under market value and gave buyers a short deadline to visit. He averaged 20 showings a day over seven days and ended the week with 14 offers.

“I broke a record personally for having 141 showings in a week, so that shows how strong the Whitby market is,” said Mr. Jelinek, who expected half those attendance numbers.

“There’s been high demand and low supply since COVID started.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The basement is self contained with its own kitchen, bathroom, recreation area and two bedrooms. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This four-bedroom house has a traditional layout with formal living and dining rooms, as well as an eat-in kitchen and separate family room with exits to a deck, patio, and pool on the 49- by 115-foot lot.

There are three bathrooms, a main floor laundry room and interior access to a double garage.

The basement is self contained with its own kitchen, bathroom, recreation area and two bedrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home’s convenient location – within a 10-minute drive of waterfront parks and of highways 401 and 407 – also attracted buyers from Toronto. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s in a good school district and it’s a really big home, so that was very appealing” Mr. Jelinek said. “Plus, it has rental income.”

The home’s convenient location – within a 10-minute drive of waterfront parks and of highways 401 and 407 – also attracted buyers from Toronto.

“Seventy-five per cent were moving out of the city,” said Mr. Jelinek, “and maybe 25 per cent were expanding their family and moving into something larger like this and already live in the Durham region.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.