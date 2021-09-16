 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Rebuilt home on ravine lot takes in multiple offers and $181,000 markup

Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

11 Woodford Park Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,880,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,135 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The open kitchen and dining area was fashioned with an island, Casearstone countertops and sliding doors to a flagstone patio.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This three-storey house was rebuilt a few years back, with a taller and slimmer frame than most homes on the short street near Mimico Creek. Agent Irene Kaushanksy was confident the unique design would find a buyer. In fact, five parties put in offers after a week of showings.

“The market for it might be a little smaller because it has a small footprint on the main floor, but we knew people would appreciate the quality of it and location,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“The ravine location was a huge plus because there are not that many ravine properties in the city, so they do tend to sell at a premium.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There are numerous high-end additions, from a heated driveway out front to floor-to-ceiling gas fireplaces in the living room and primary bedroom on the third floor.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The original 1940s home on this 37- by 100-foot lot was removed and this 2,655 square-foot house built in its place, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and high-tech operating systems.

Story continues below advertisement

There are numerous high-end additions, from a heated driveway out front to floor-to-ceiling gas fireplaces in the living room and primary bedroom on the third floor.

The open kitchen and dining area was fashioned with an island, Casearstone countertops and sliding doors to a flagstone patio.

The 925-square-foot basement has its own kitchen, guest and recreation rooms with pot lights and crown mouldings.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The 925-square-foot basement has its own kitchen, guest and recreation rooms with pot lights and crown mouldings.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It’s a very big, three-storey house with a very big basement,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“The quality of construction was truly exceptional, it was a huge labour of love for the owner.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies