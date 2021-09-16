Rebuilt home on ravine lot takes in multiple offers and $181,000 markup

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

11 Woodford Park Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,880,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $6,135 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

This three-storey house was rebuilt a few years back, with a taller and slimmer frame than most homes on the short street near Mimico Creek. Agent Irene Kaushanksy was confident the unique design would find a buyer. In fact, five parties put in offers after a week of showings.

“The market for it might be a little smaller because it has a small footprint on the main floor, but we knew people would appreciate the quality of it and location,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“The ravine location was a huge plus because there are not that many ravine properties in the city, so they do tend to sell at a premium.”

What they got

The original 1940s home on this 37- by 100-foot lot was removed and this 2,655 square-foot house built in its place, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and high-tech operating systems.

There are numerous high-end additions, from a heated driveway out front to floor-to-ceiling gas fireplaces in the living room and primary bedroom on the third floor.

The open kitchen and dining area was fashioned with an island, Casearstone countertops and sliding doors to a flagstone patio.

The 925-square-foot basement has its own kitchen, guest and recreation rooms with pot lights and crown mouldings.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very big, three-storey house with a very big basement,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“The quality of construction was truly exceptional, it was a huge labour of love for the owner.”

