// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Recent updates spruce up luxury Ledbury Park house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

The Print Market

228 Haddington Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,688,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $3,690,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $2,450,000 (September, 2019)

Taxes: $11,634 (2020)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen was redesigned with an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The Print Market

This over 20-year-old house was gutted and modernized two years ago, differentiating it from new infill homes nearby. Six buyers signed up for a tour and two quickly brought forward purchase offers. The winners nudged their bid $2,000 over the list price.

“It was priced right on the money given what had transacted in the area and what competition we had at the time,” agent Andre Kutyan said.

“There’s very little inventory in the neighbourhood in that mid-$3-million range because the new homes are hovering around and above $4-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Upstairs, a fifth bedroom was converted into the primary bedroom’s dressing area and a seven-piece bathroom.

The Print Market

The 3,306-square-foot house was updated inside and out, complete with a new double driveway, stucco façade and covered patio with French doors to one of two entertaining areas on the main floor.

The formal office and dining room remain much as they were before, but the eat-in kitchen was redesigned with an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs, a fifth bedroom was converted into the primary bedroom’s dressing area and a seven-piece bathroom.

Extra guest, recreation, cooking and laundry facilities are provided in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

A covered patio with French doors leads to one of two entertaining areas on the main floor.

The Print Market

“[My clients] made it look like something out of Architectural Digest,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“The backyard was spectacular as well, with a gorgeous, covered porch with a built-in gas fireplace and barbecue.”

The 50- by 130-foot property also offers more space than average homes with 40-foot frontages. “It’s a corner lot too, so you get use of city boulevard as well, so it looks like a 60-foot lot,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It’s got a detached, two-car garage – most homes have built-in garage – so the big plus side to this is you have an excellent main floor and basement, and a true centre hall plan.”

