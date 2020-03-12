Reconsidered asking price helps Bedford Park home find a buyer

211 Deloraine Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,788,000
Previous asking price: $1.875,000 (Nov. 2019) under previous agent
Selling price: $1,740,000
Previous selling price: $1,172,000 (2018)
Taxes: $5,756 (2019)
Days on the market: 33
Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The action
This four-bedroom residence was listed for $1.875-million for about six weeks last year.
In January, the seller enlisted the help of a new agent, Belinda Lelli, who reset the price to $1.788-million based on the fact that less updated, semi-detached houses in the area fetched about $1.4-million and some detached homes netted roughly $1.8-million.
“When you price it for what you want, there isn’t a pressing urgency to come to an offer night. But we also didn’t want to [list low at] $1.499-million and get $1.65-million,” Ms. Lelli said.
“We had received two offers that hovered at the $1.7-million-dollar mark. However, the sellers wanted closer to the asking price. Our patience paid off.”
What they got
The existing 1930s-era house on this 27-foot-by-100-foot lot was completely rebuilt about two years ago. Stripped to its brick shell, the house got all new mechanics and plumbing, as well as a modern kitchen and three bathrooms with heated floors.
Open entertaining areas are located on the main and lower levels, including one with a fireplace. The dining area and the loft-like bedroom on the third floor both have access to rear and side decks.
The agent’s take
“It’s very open-concept, which creates the feeling of space and light, and it’s nice and white and light grey with elements, like stainless steel and glass,” Ms. Lelli said.
“It has a finished basement with a separate entrance to a private backyard and private drive for up to four cars, which is scarce in Lawrence Park. You’re lucky to get one; if it’s two it’s golden; four is unheard of.”
This 1,5830square-foot house is also close to coveted shops and schools. “It’s in such an excellent school catchment,” Ms. Lelli said.
