Reconsidered asking price helps Bedford Park home find a buyer

This fully renovated, modern, open-concept semi-detached home sold under asking but for a record price after being on the market for 33 days. The home on Deloraine Avenue in Toronto, sold for $1,740,000, $48,000 under the asking price. The Globe and Mail

211 Deloraine Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,788,000

Previous asking price: $1.875,000 (Nov. 2019) under previous agent

Selling price: $1,740,000

Previous selling price: $1,172,000 (2018)

Taxes: $5,756 (2019)

Days on the market: 33

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This home was rebuilt with all-new mechanics and plumbing two years ago. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This four-bedroom residence was listed for $1.875-million for about six weeks last year.

In January, the seller enlisted the help of a new agent, Belinda Lelli, who reset the price to $1.788-million based on the fact that less updated, semi-detached houses in the area fetched about $1.4-million and some detached homes netted roughly $1.8-million.

“When you price it for what you want, there isn’t a pressing urgency to come to an offer night. But we also didn’t want to [list low at] $1.499-million and get $1.65-million,” Ms. Lelli said.

“We had received two offers that hovered at the $1.7-million-dollar mark. However, the sellers wanted closer to the asking price. Our patience paid off.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The designed home boasts a modern kitchen and a palette of light materials. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The existing 1930s-era house on this 27-foot-by-100-foot lot was completely rebuilt about two years ago. Stripped to its brick shell, the house got all new mechanics and plumbing, as well as a modern kitchen and three bathrooms with heated floors.

Open entertaining areas are located on the main and lower levels, including one with a fireplace. The dining area and the loft-like bedroom on the third floor both have access to rear and side decks.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The third-floor space opens to a deck. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s very open-concept, which creates the feeling of space and light, and it’s nice and white and light grey with elements, like stainless steel and glass,” Ms. Lelli said.

“It has a finished basement with a separate entrance to a private backyard and private drive for up to four cars, which is scarce in Lawrence Park. You’re lucky to get one; if it’s two it’s golden; four is unheard of.”

This 1,5830square-foot house is also close to coveted shops and schools. “It’s in such an excellent school catchment,” Ms. Lelli said.

