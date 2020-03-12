 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Reconsidered asking price helps Bedford Park home find a buyer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
This fully renovated, modern, open-concept semi-detached home sold under asking but for a record price after being on the market for 33 days. The home on Deloraine Avenue in Toronto, sold for $1,740,000, $48,000 under the asking price. The Globe and Mail

211 Deloraine Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,788,000

Previous asking price: $1.875,000 (Nov. 2019) under previous agent

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $1,740,000

Previous selling price: $1,172,000 (2018)

Taxes: $5,756 (2019)

Days on the market: 33

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This home was rebuilt with all-new mechanics and plumbing two years ago.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This four-bedroom residence was listed for $1.875-million for about six weeks last year.

In January, the seller enlisted the help of a new agent, Belinda Lelli, who reset the price to $1.788-million based on the fact that less updated, semi-detached houses in the area fetched about $1.4-million and some detached homes netted roughly $1.8-million.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you price it for what you want, there isn’t a pressing urgency to come to an offer night. But we also didn’t want to [list low at] $1.499-million and get $1.65-million,” Ms. Lelli said.

“We had received two offers that hovered at the $1.7-million-dollar mark. However, the sellers wanted closer to the asking price. Our patience paid off.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The designed home boasts a modern kitchen and a palette of light materials.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The existing 1930s-era house on this 27-foot-by-100-foot lot was completely rebuilt about two years ago. Stripped to its brick shell, the house got all new mechanics and plumbing, as well as a modern kitchen and three bathrooms with heated floors.

Open entertaining areas are located on the main and lower levels, including one with a fireplace. The dining area and the loft-like bedroom on the third floor both have access to rear and side decks.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The third-floor space opens to a deck.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s very open-concept, which creates the feeling of space and light, and it’s nice and white and light grey with elements, like stainless steel and glass,” Ms. Lelli said.

“It has a finished basement with a separate entrance to a private backyard and private drive for up to four cars, which is scarce in Lawrence Park. You’re lucky to get one; if it’s two it’s golden; four is unheard of.”

Story continues below advertisement

This 1,5830square-foot house is also close to coveted shops and schools. “It’s in such an excellent school catchment,” Ms. Lelli said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies