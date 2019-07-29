 Skip to main content

Toronto Summerhill semi sells for $220,000 over asking

Done Deal

Redone Toronto Summerhill semi sells for $220,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

25 Gibson Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,995,000

Selling price: $2,215,000

Previous selling prices: $960,000 (2010); $525,000 (1998)

Taxes: $9,527 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

The interior was completely gutted and rebuilt.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This semi-detached house underwent major renovations in the past six years, but to enhance the work done, it was temporarily staged before buyers arrived for closer inspection in May.

“This kind of product is so well done that they do sell timely and usually have multiple offers,” agent Carol Lome said.

“We had one pre-emptive offer and the sellers decided to wait for the offer date, and then we had four offers.”

What they got

The kitchen opens to a stone patio.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

Ramsden Park is largely surrounded by private residences, like this nearly century-old home on a 15-foot-by-88-foot lot. It contains 1,644 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement and a rooftop terrace off a third bedroom.

The interior was gutted completely and rebuilt with modern luxuries, such as an eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a glass door to a stone patio.

Large glass panes also create a clean, open aesthetic lining the floating staircase in the open living and dining areas and the shower facilities in two out of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Glass panels give the home and open, airy aesthetic.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

“It’s a contemporary house that’s move-in ready with parking and backs onto Ramsden Park, so it has a lot of features,” Ms. Lome said.

“You could also walk out the back to the Rosedale subway stop in less than five minutes.”

