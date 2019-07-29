Redone Toronto Summerhill semi sells for $220,000 over asking

25 Gibson Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,995,000
Selling price: $2,215,000
Previous selling prices: $960,000 (2010); $525,000 (1998)
Taxes: $9,527 (2018)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division
The action
This semi-detached house underwent major renovations in the past six years, but to enhance the work done, it was temporarily staged before buyers arrived for closer inspection in May.
“This kind of product is so well done that they do sell timely and usually have multiple offers,” agent Carol Lome said.
“We had one pre-emptive offer and the sellers decided to wait for the offer date, and then we had four offers.”
What they got
Ramsden Park is largely surrounded by private residences, like this nearly century-old home on a 15-foot-by-88-foot lot. It contains 1,644 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement and a rooftop terrace off a third bedroom.
The interior was gutted completely and rebuilt with modern luxuries, such as an eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a glass door to a stone patio.
Large glass panes also create a clean, open aesthetic lining the floating staircase in the open living and dining areas and the shower facilities in two out of three bathrooms.
The agent’s take
“It’s a contemporary house that’s move-in ready with parking and backs onto Ramsden Park, so it has a lot of features,” Ms. Lome said.
“You could also walk out the back to the Rosedale subway stop in less than five minutes.”
