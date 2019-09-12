Reduced and relisted Moore Park home sells in one day

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

254 Heath St. E., Toronto

Asking price: $2,189,000

Selling price: $2,226,000

Previous selling price: $565,000 (1998)

Taxes: $8,068 (2019)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The living room features a stone fireplace. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The second time this 2½-storey house hit the market, different agents suggested a price drop of $100,000 and a quick makeover with everything from refinished hardwood floors to designer-selected furnishings. In less time than it took to carry out those changes in May, one shopper made a bid before others could do the same.

“It was a good volume of house for Moore Park for around the $2-million range. There are only a few of these that come to market each year,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“Four to five million dollars for larger, detached houses on prime streets are not uncommon.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Large double doors open to the dining room. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This nearly century-old residence currently provides 2,225 square feet of living space and another 775 square feet in the basement, in addition to a private driveway on the 30-foot-by 120-foot lot.

Distinguishing features inside include a stone fireplace in the living room and large double doors to a deck from both the family and dining rooms.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite on the third floor has a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s more or less entry level in terms of detached homes, so we knew it’d be well received,” Mr. Denham said.

“The kitchen and bathroom were dated, but it was a very clean, livable house.”

