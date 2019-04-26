Relisted price sparks offer for custom Toronto home

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

94 Craighurst Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,499,000

Selling price: $2,447,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $6,088 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. and Caroline Yang, Bay Street Group Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Intricate cornice mouldings and hardwood floors add character to spaces such as the living and dining areas and master bedroom. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Early this year, the sellers of this new four-bedroom residence felt $2,688,000 was a fair price given its proximity to coveted schools and Yonge Street amenities. However, the close proximity of a multistorey building that overlooked the backyard deterred some buyers, so it was relisted about five weeks later for $189,000 less. The strategy sparked a bid of $2.447-million in late March.

“Activity was quite good beforehand, but we just didn’t receive any offers, and as soon as we reduced it, we got an offer within a couple days,” agent André Kutyan said.

“The market is so price sensitive. Neighbourhoods like this are fantastic – there’s lots of demand – but if you’re five per cent higher than market value, you’re not going to get any offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Gas fireplaces add extra warmth to recreation areas on the main and lower levels. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 2,517-square-foot house with a built-in garage was built about a year ago with high-end materials, starting with exterior elements such as a stone façade, wrought iron railings and crafted front door.

Story continues below advertisement

Intricate cornice mouldings and hardwood floors add character to spaces such as the living and dining areas and master bedroom. The seven-piece master ensuite has heated marble floors and is the largest of six bathrooms.

Gas fireplaces add extra warmth to recreation areas on the main and lower levels. The lower level has 12-foot ceilings.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The 2,517-square-foot house with a built-in garage was built about a year ago with high-end materials. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It’s a custom home, so none of it is standard. It’s built to the calibre of what you’d expect for a newer home in the area,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Usually on a 25-by-134-foot lot, the homes are going to be around 2,100 to 2,300 square feet, but this one is over 2,500.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.