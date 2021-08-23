Renovated, detached Toronto home gets $102,000 over-asking

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

184 Garden Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,749,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,851,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $599,900 (March, 2008); $220,000 (November, 1996)

Taxes: $6,354 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The kitchen and dining area are open concept with easy access to a rear office and mudroom.

The number of available listings in Roncesvalles dried up in early June, so it was thought this was an ideal time to bring this three-bedroom house to market. But by the end of the month, several other nearby properties popped up to provide competition.

“It went from virtually nothing on the market to five or six properties that were all in the same geographical area and the same price point,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“We were pleased we were able to secure two offers because all the properties split the buyers,” she said, “All of a sudden, they had choice.”

What they got

This 60-year-old house has recently had a full-scale renovation and updated mechanics.

This 60-year-old house has recently had a full-scale renovation and updated mechanics.

The house now provides 1,580-square-feet of living space, with a classic foyer and living room. The kitchen and dining area are open concept with easy access to a rear office and mudroom. A skylight brightens the mudroom and there are double doors to a deck and new garage.

The 780-square-foot lower level has a bedroom and one of home’s three full bathrooms as well as a recreation room and a side door to the 23- by 118-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Double doors lead to a deck and new garage.

“It’s detached, it had a very interesting non-conventional footprint and layout and it was move-in ready,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“It had a couple of nice, small additions that added a huge amount of storage to the original footprint, so it had a main floor office and a main floor bathroom.”

This home also benefited from a pedestrian-friendly location. “It’s close to Roncesvalles, but not so close it was noisy,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“And the Fern school catchment was a big draw.”

