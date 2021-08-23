 Skip to main content
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Renovated, detached Toronto home gets $102,000 over-asking

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

184 Garden Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,749,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,851,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $599,900 (March, 2008); $220,000 (November, 1996)

Taxes: $6,354 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The kitchen and dining area are open concept with easy access to a rear office and mudroom.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The number of available listings in Roncesvalles dried up in early June, so it was thought this was an ideal time to bring this three-bedroom house to market. But by the end of the month, several other nearby properties popped up to provide competition.

“It went from virtually nothing on the market to five or six properties that were all in the same geographical area and the same price point,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“We were pleased we were able to secure two offers because all the properties split the buyers,” she said, “All of a sudden, they had choice.”

What they got

The house recently had a full-scale renovation and features a classic foyer and living room.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This 60-year-old house has recently had a full-scale renovation and updated mechanics.

The house now provides 1,580-square-feet of living space, with a classic foyer and living room. The kitchen and dining area are open concept with easy access to a rear office and mudroom. A skylight brightens the mudroom and there are double doors to a deck and new garage.

The 780-square-foot lower level has a bedroom and one of home’s three full bathrooms as well as a recreation room and a side door to the 23- by 118-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Double doors lead to a deck and new garage.

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It’s detached, it had a very interesting non-conventional footprint and layout and it was move-in ready,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“It had a couple of nice, small additions that added a huge amount of storage to the original footprint, so it had a main floor office and a main floor bathroom.”

This home also benefited from a pedestrian-friendly location. “It’s close to Roncesvalles, but not so close it was noisy,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“And the Fern school catchment was a big draw.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
