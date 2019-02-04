Renovated Lawrence Park home sells for reduced price

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

78 Dinnick Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $3,849,000

Selling price: $3.7-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $2,702,500 (2013)

Taxes: $17,222 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Architect Richard Librach helmed the transformation of the home in 2013. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The $3.849-million price tag for this four-bedroom home on a 53-by-110-foot lot is rarely seen in a neighbourhood where most properties cost considerably more on somewhat larger properties. That fact didn’t elude half a dozen visitors who rushed to see it in private and several more who swept through the open houses in October.

“For a relatively new home, it’s very difficult to find anything under $4-million,” agent Andre Kutyan said. “The average brand-new home is in the $5.5- to $6-million-dollar range.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Living spaces at the front of the house feature bay windows. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

In 2013, architect Richard Librach helmed the transformation of this detached residence into a home with 3,535 square feet of living space with four skylights, six bathrooms. built-in speakers and a garage.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There are formal living and dining rooms, as well as a casual family room with a gas fireplace and an open kitchen with an island, banquette seating and walkout to a deck and terrace.

The 1,685-square-foot basement has a guest room, stone and glass-lined cellar and a recreation room with heated floors.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The listing agent says the contemporary backyard was a major selling feature. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It was a full addition/renovation, they only kept three original walls,” Mr. Kutyan said. “And it’s a very modern design [as] Lawrence Park homes tends to be traditional.”

The backyard was upgraded by landscape architects Land Inc. “It was a cool, very contemporary backyard with concrete feature walls, landscape lighting and a nice large hot tub,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It was a very big selling feature of the house because it was a really private backyard oasis, even though you’re literally at Yonge and Lawrence.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.