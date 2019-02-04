Renovated Lawrence Park home sells for reduced price

78 Dinnick Cres., Toronto
Asking price: $3,849,000
Selling price: $3.7-million
Previous selling price: $2,702,500 (2013)
Taxes: $17,222 (2018)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
The $3.849-million price tag for this four-bedroom home on a 53-by-110-foot lot is rarely seen in a neighbourhood where most properties cost considerably more on somewhat larger properties. That fact didn’t elude half a dozen visitors who rushed to see it in private and several more who swept through the open houses in October.
“For a relatively new home, it’s very difficult to find anything under $4-million,” agent Andre Kutyan said. “The average brand-new home is in the $5.5- to $6-million-dollar range.”
What they got
In 2013, architect Richard Librach helmed the transformation of this detached residence into a home with 3,535 square feet of living space with four skylights, six bathrooms. built-in speakers and a garage.
There are formal living and dining rooms, as well as a casual family room with a gas fireplace and an open kitchen with an island, banquette seating and walkout to a deck and terrace.
The 1,685-square-foot basement has a guest room, stone and glass-lined cellar and a recreation room with heated floors.
The agent’s take
“It was a full addition/renovation, they only kept three original walls,” Mr. Kutyan said. “And it’s a very modern design [as] Lawrence Park homes tends to be traditional.”
The backyard was upgraded by landscape architects Land Inc. “It was a cool, very contemporary backyard with concrete feature walls, landscape lighting and a nice large hot tub,” Mr. Kutyan said.
“It was a very big selling feature of the house because it was a really private backyard oasis, even though you’re literally at Yonge and Lawrence.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
