 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Renovated luxury Moore Park duplex draws quick offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

208 Rose Park Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,580,000

Selling price: $2,635,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,260,000 (2013)

Taxes: $11,305 (2019)

Days on the market: three

Listing agents: Jim Warren, Doug Gubitz and Christopher Killam, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room features a gas fireplace.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The agents spent two weeks preparing the marketing material for this two-storey duplex on a 34-by-143-foot lot, from professional photography to home inspections. But one of the earliest visitors produced an offer so quickly after launch in February that further tours were unnecessary.

“There was one [property] on St. Clair that was on the fall market and was relisted for $50,000 less a week and a half before we went on and it sold for full price. So it was a good indication there was strength in the market,” agent Jim Warren said.

“The [buyer] decided to come up with [an] offer that came in over asking because they wanted to close the deal.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The space was renovated several years ago.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

This and five other duplexes were built in the 1930s on this quiet street near Moorevale Park and Moore Park Ravine. Over 2013-14, renovations created two stylish two-bedroom suites.

Each suite has a gas fireplace in the living room, a private outdoor space and parking. The main floor unit is somewhat larger than the upper unit, having an additional office, recreation room and secondary bathroom in the basement.

The agent’s take

“It was completely renovated and gutted, so everything was new, except for three original windows,” Mr. Warren said.

“It was the perfect opportunity for a young family or downsizers who wanted a nice place with great income.”

Local attractions sweetened the deal. “You could walk to Yonge [Street] and one of the best schools in Toronto – Whitney Jr. [Public School],” Mr. Warren said.

“And it’s on a nice tree-lined street near the ravine system.”

Story continues below advertisement

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says that the coronavirus shutdown will create a buyer's market for real estate, offset by reduced incomes putting stress on the whole sector. El-Erian was in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths from the Munk Debates.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2229000.00
406 MERTON ST, Toronto, Ontario
COLDWELL BANKER THE REAL ESTATE CENTRE
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome Home To This Spectacular Custom Built 4 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of Davisville Village And Highly Sought After Maurice Cody School District. Enjoy A Private Backyard Oasis With An Extra Deep 176' Lot And No More Snow Shovelling With A Heated Driveway & Walkway!! 1 North And 1 South Facing Balcony Make For The Perfect Yoga Deck Or Garden! Finished Basement Apartment With Heated Floors & Separate Entrance!**** EXTRAS **** **Heated Driveway & Walkway** Heated Floors In Basement** Stone And Brick Construction Front And Sides. 2019 Furnace & Ac. Fridge, Induction Cook Top, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, All Window Coverings, All Electrical Fixtures (id:31729)
Listing ID C4748623
Salesperson MARCO LUPUSELLA
Brokerage COLDWELL BANKER THE REAL ESTATE CENTRE
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
635000.00
#510 -18 MERTON ST, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To Suite 510 At The Radius Lofts, Midtown Premier Loft Living. This Fabulous 1 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Apartment Boasts A Remarkable 2-Level Layout, Dramatic 18-Foot Ceilings, 2 Walk Outs (One Main Level Terrace And One Second Floor Master Balcony) Overlooking An Unobstructed Panoramic West City View With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows! Tons Of Natural Light! A Desk Nook On The Second Floor For An Office Area, Jacuzzi Tub In Master En-Suite, Black Gleaming Grani**** EXTRAS **** All High End Stainless Steel Samsung Fridge, Samsung Stove, Lg Microwave, Bosch Dishwasher, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Custom Backsplash, Upgraded Faucets, Terrace 'Floating Floor', All Window Coverings, All Elfs, 1 Parking Space , 1 Locker. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4741353
Salesperson A.J. DALY
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1599900.00
294 MERTON ST, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Tough To Beat This Value In Midtown! The ""Davisville"" Model Offers 1,732 Sq Ft Of Living Space And 476 Sq Ft Outdoor Patio Space, Elevator, Parking X2, Garage,?luxury Finishes And Minutes To Downtown. Soaring 10' Coffered Ceilings And Large East Facing Windows Provide Ample Natural Light. Beautifully Finished Throughout W/ 3 Bdr, 3 Baths, Walnut Floors, Heated Bthr Floors & Heated Garage. Just Minutes From Downtown, Restaurants & Amenities.**** EXTRAS **** Steps To The Beltline Trial, Great Schools And Minutes To Downtown. Incl: Highend Appliances: Viking Fridge, Wolf Stove, Bosch Dishwasher, Panasonic Micro, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Elf's, Cac, Gb&E, Gas Bbq Hook-Up On Terrace, (id:31729)
Listing ID C4749129
Salesperson ADAM BRIND
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1599900.00
308 MERTON ST, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Highly Sought After Unit In The Merton Townhomes With 1,732 Sq Ft Of Living Space And 476 Sq Ft Outdoor Patio Space. This Is The Definition Of Sophistication And Elegance With Soaring 10' Coffered Ceilings, Natural Light, And Modern Finishes. Beautifully Finished Throughout W/3 Bdr, 3 Baths, Exceptional Walnut Floors, Heated Bthr Floors & Heated Garage. Just Minutes From Downtown, Restaurants & Amenities.**** EXTRAS **** Freehold Townhome Includes Two Parking Spots, Highend Appliances: Viking Fridge, Wolf Stove, Bosch Dishwasher, Panasonic Micro, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Elf's, Cac, Gb&E, Gas Bbq Hook-Up On Terrace, Exceptional Neighbours/Community. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4748399
Salesperson ADAM BRIND
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1599900.00
306 MERTON ST, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Tough To Beat This Value In Midtown! The ""Davisville"" Model At 'The Merton' Offers 1,732 Sq Ft Of Living Space And 476 Sq Ft Outdoor Patio Space, Elevator, Parking X2, Garage, Luxury Finishes And Minutes To Downtown. Soaring 10' Coffered Ceilings And Large West/East Windows Provide Ample Natural Light. Beautifully Finished Throughout W/ Walnut Floors, Cast Iron Hand Rails, Heated Bthr Floors & Heated Garage. Minutes From Downtown, Restaurants & Amenities.**** EXTRAS **** Freehold Townhome Includes Two Parking Spots, Highend Appliances: Viking Fridge, Wolf Stove, Bosch Dishwasher, Panasonic Micro, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Elf's, Cac, Gb&E, Gas Bbq Hook-Up On Terrace, Exceptional Neighbours/Community. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4749177
Salesperson ADAM BRIND
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2295000.00
2464 BAYVIEW AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Builder Clearance! New Luxury Custom Th By Renowned Format Developer. Nestled On Most Desirable Bayview Ridge! Shows To Perfection! Stunning Oasis W/The Utmost In High End Fin. Classic Ext. Elevator Access On Every Flr. Chef Insp Kitch W/ Centre Island, Balc & Breakfast Area. Oak Hw T/O. Soaring Ceil. Master Retreat Boasts H+H Closets And 7Pc Ens. Sprawling L/L W/ Rec Rm & Gym. Enjoy The Priv. Rooftop Terr & Sweeping Views. Walk To Fine Shops And Eateries.**** EXTRAS **** Gb+E, Cac, Cvac, Egd+Rem. Alarm. Gas F/P. All Elfs. Gas H/Up In Balc.&Terr. Bwhirlpool W&D, Miele Paneled Dw, Miele Paneled Refrigerator/Freezer, Miele 5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Miele Professional H/Fan, Panasonic Micro & A Miele Wall Oven. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4675573
Salesperson BARRY COHEN
Brokerage RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1025000.00
#104 -170 BAYVIEW AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
A Rare Offering Designed By Saucier+Perrotte. Lauded By Architecture Critics & Winner Of 2015 Build Award For Best Building Design. This 2 Storey Townhouse Is Sure To Impress. Approx. 1285 Sq Ft Of Luxury Living. 2 Spacious Bedrooms With Floor To Ceiling Windows & Both With Spa Style Ensuite Baths. Open Concept Living/Dining Room,High Ceilings, Modern Kitchen With 6Ft Waterfall Island & Top Of The Line Integrated Appliances. Main Floor Powder Room.Turn Key!**** EXTRAS **** **Direct Access Parking Into Unit**Ss Fridge,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer/Dryer All In One Combo, Custom Drapes & Window Coverings. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4734239
Salesperson CLAUDIO CERRITO
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2595000.00
2636A BAYVIEW AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Exclusive Baytree Town Manor! Over $100,000 Spent On Phenomenal Upgrades. Nestled In Most Prestigious Bayview/Fifeshire Enclave. Approx. 4200Sf Of Living Spaace. 4-Stop Elevator! Soaring Ceils. Top Of The Line Paris Kitch W/Upgraded Appls. Multi.Walk-Outs To Rear Decks/Balc. Oak Spiral Stair. Fab Upper Level Den/Fam. Priv.Master Retreat Boasts Wic, Fp & 8Pc Marble Ens. Private & Serene Roof Top Terr. Walk To Renowned Schools, Parks, Ttc And Shops & Eateries.**** EXTRAS **** B/I Spkr&Sound Sys.Crestron Smart Home.Tele Door. Cvac. All Win.Covs. 2Gb+E. Cac. Nest Sys. Projector & Screen. S/S Ge Monogram F/F, S/S Ge Monogram Wall Oven, 6 Burn.Gas C/Top & Dw, S/S Panasonic Micro, Lg Wd. Excl:Lf In Office, Master,2nd (id:31729)
Listing ID C4689468
Salesperson TYLER COHEN
Brokerage RE/MAX REALTRON BARRY COHEN HOMES INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1650000.00
3058 BAYVIEW AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4754069
Salesperson SARAH DANESHVAR
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
930000.00
#4710 -1 BLOOR ST E, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Exceptional Bright And Spacious One Bedroom + Den Suite At The Renowned One Bloor! With Stunning Appointments And Details This Suite Defines Luxury Living; From Gleaming Hardwood Flooring To The Exquisitely Designed Ciccone Simone Custom Kitchen With Quartz Counter-Tops, Features Two Full Bathrooms, Unobstructed Panoramic Views. Enjoy The Finest Finishes, Amenities, And Location. Inches To Yorkville, Restaurants, Subway, Luxury Shopping And Much More!**** EXTRAS **** Includes Miele And Wolf Appliances, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Hood-Fan, Microwave, Wolf Cook-Top, Washer And Dryer, All Electric Light Fixtures, All Window Coverings. One Bloor Features The Finest Amenities, Locker Included (id:31729)
Listing ID C4737850
Salesperson MARCO CHIAPPETTA
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies