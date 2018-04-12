Renovated Parkdale house feeds hunger for west-end address

Open this photo in gallery 37 Galley Ave., Toronto.

37 Galley Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,729,000

Selling price: $2-million

Taxes: $6,751 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action: To offset the fact this 2½-storey house only has a partially finished basement, it was priced just below $1.73-million late February. Within days, 50 showings were tallied and a $2-million offer emerged as the best of four bids.

“There was little inventory there for many months preceding when we put this listing out, so we expected good activity,” agent Robert Nelson said .

What they got: Save for some period details, this roughly century-old structure was thoroughly modernized about five years ago, with three stylish bathrooms, an open living room with a decorative fireplace and a combined cooking and dining area with pot lights and hardwood floors.

The top two floors were reconfigured with a separate dressing room and three bedrooms, including one with a rear fitness room.

Open this photo in gallery The home was thoroughly renovated about five years ago.

The agent’s take: “A lot of buyers are tired of having a beautiful old exterior and everything brand new [inside], so there’s also a market for what the sellers created in their renovation, which was a blend of both,” Mr. Nelson said .

“They retained crown mouldings, baseboards, original interior doors and hardware, then went on to remove a wall or two and create fantastic bathrooms and kitchen.”

Buyers also appreciated changes at the back of the 25-by-123-foot lot, where there is a multi-level deck and garage.

“True two-car parking off a lane is a big bonus out there,” Mr. Nelson said. “They also invested in the landscaping in the backyard, so it was a nice urban oasis.”