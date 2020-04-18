Renovated Vaughan home rakes in extra $143,000 from top bidder

Open this photo in gallery Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

55 Mendel Cres., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,288,000

Selling price: $1,431,500

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $521,000 (2006); $377,862 (2004); $135,000 (2003)

Taxes: $6,392 (2019)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery One of the entertaining spaces features a gas fireplace. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Early in the new year, buyers frantically sought out vacant properties in an established community north of highways 407 and 7, so this two-storey residence helped fill the void late February. Within 48 hours, the sellers received seven offers to mull over and asked the top three parties to improve their proposals.

“Inventory levels were down and whatever was on the market was getting bidding wars,” agent Michael Steinman said.

“In this area, there are about 4,000 houses and a few days ago, there were 12 for sale, which is like nothing.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen opens to the backyard patio. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Just steps from North Thornhill park and community centre is this contemporary four-bedroom residence with a manicured front lawn and a private backyard and basketball court on the 43-foot-by-96-foot lot.

Original roofing and operating systems from the early aughts were all replaced in the past few years. Cosmetic updates also refreshed the four bathrooms and a mudroom/laundry room with access to the double garage.

Hardwood floors run throughout two entertaining areas, including one with a gas fireplace, as well as an eat-in kitchen appointed with quartz counters and a patio exit.

However, broadloom carpeting cushions the bedrooms upstairs and lower-level sleeping and recreation areas.

The agent’s take

“It’s 2,388 square feet, which is a bit smaller than your average two-car, four-bedroom, detached home,” Ms. Steinman said.

“[But, the sellers] put a lot of money into renovating it a couple years ago, so it showed very well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.