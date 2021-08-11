Renovation delays may have trimmed bungalow’s sale price, says realtor

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Renovation delays may have trimmed bungalow’s sale price, says realtor

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

31 Grove Park Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,368,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,352 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The sellers installed a new kitchen.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The sellers of this nearly 60-year-old bungalow installed a new kitchen, a new bathroom and new laminate flooring. The updates didn’t stop at the front door; both the front lawn and south-facing back yard were freshly landscaped. The makeover took longer than planned, but by late spring the house was ready to welcome more than 50 potential buyers, several of whom returned on offer night.

Agent Jody Thompson said the renovation delays were unfortunate and prevented listing the house in early spring when listings were sparse and demand was especially high.

“Trying to get appliances or any materials bogged the seller down, so we lost a few weeks, and it may have cost us a bit on the price,” Mr. Thompson said.

“Even though we had a good turnout, we started to see some conditional offers too.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Both the front lawn and south-facing back yard were freshly landscaped.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The L-shaped bungalow has 1,200 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms grouped in the front wing, and the living room, dining room and kitchen lined up across the rear.

The basement is partially finished with recreation and games rooms, plus a side entrance to the 50-foot-by-120-foot lot.

There’s also a carport and garden shed.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home’s one-level format suits young professionals and families.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

“That area is so convenient with the subway, hospital and shops at Bayview Village,” Mr. Thompson said. “And it’s on a quiet street.”

The home’s one-level format also suited young professionals and families.

“For the time being, I think the buyers will live in it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they topped it up or did something with it down the road,” Mr. Thompson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many older homes are torn down and rebuilt in the area.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies