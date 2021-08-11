Renovation delays may have trimmed bungalow’s sale price, says realtor

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Professionals Inc.

31 Grove Park Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,368,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $5,352 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

The sellers installed a new kitchen.

The sellers of this nearly 60-year-old bungalow installed a new kitchen, a new bathroom and new laminate flooring. The updates didn’t stop at the front door; both the front lawn and south-facing back yard were freshly landscaped. The makeover took longer than planned, but by late spring the house was ready to welcome more than 50 potential buyers, several of whom returned on offer night.

Agent Jody Thompson said the renovation delays were unfortunate and prevented listing the house in early spring when listings were sparse and demand was especially high.

“Trying to get appliances or any materials bogged the seller down, so we lost a few weeks, and it may have cost us a bit on the price,” Mr. Thompson said.

“Even though we had a good turnout, we started to see some conditional offers too.”

What they got

Both the front lawn and south-facing back yard were freshly landscaped.

The L-shaped bungalow has 1,200 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms grouped in the front wing, and the living room, dining room and kitchen lined up across the rear.

The basement is partially finished with recreation and games rooms, plus a side entrance to the 50-foot-by-120-foot lot.

There’s also a carport and garden shed.

The agent’s take

The home's one-level format suits young professionals and families.

“That area is so convenient with the subway, hospital and shops at Bayview Village,” Mr. Thompson said. “And it’s on a quiet street.”

The home’s one-level format also suited young professionals and families.

“For the time being, I think the buyers will live in it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they topped it up or did something with it down the road,” Mr. Thompson said.

“Many older homes are torn down and rebuilt in the area.”

