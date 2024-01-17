Open this photo in gallery: Lockbox Media

596 Indian Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,498,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $2,473,500 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,700,000 (June, 2017)

Taxes: $9,826 (2023)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Done deal, 596 Indian Rd., TorontoLockbox Media

Owners of this Edwardian-style house were ready to sell late last year, undaunted by the increasing number of properties languishing in a soft market around High Park. Visitors were impressed by its well-renovated interior and three offers emerged. Negotiations convinced one bidder that a turnkey home would save them money, time and stress in the long run, and their offer $24,500 under the asking price was accepted.

“The price you pay is the price you pay. You don’t have to renovate the kitchen or bathrooms because it was all done very well,” said agent Andrew Ipekian.

“It took a longer period of time to massage all the offers so we could organize the proper term,” said Mr. Ipekian. ”It took a better part of seven hours, so it was a long, drawn-out process.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Lockbox Media

Open this photo in gallery: A deck was added off the kitchen (top), and there is a smaller balcony outside one of three bedrooms on the upper floor.Lockbox Media

This house has a classic brick façade but a more modern interior design with open-concept entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

A deck has been added off the kitchen, and there is a smaller balcony outside one of three bedrooms on the upper floor.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Lockbox Media

“It’s an older home that had character, not just a typical, cookie-cutter house. It was restored to make it look similar to what it was before, but with today’s modern finishes and features,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The big draw was the double car garage in the back [because] in the core of the City of Toronto, finding parking is very difficult, let alone two parking spots side-by-side.”

The 25- by 112-foot lot is also within walking distance of Bloor Street. “Location is still paramount, no matter a good market or a bad market,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“There were a lot of families looking to purchase there, not just for the schools, but to be close to transit.”