Rental parking helps sell Annex Victorian

70 Howland Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $1,795,000
Selling price: $1,777,000
Taxes: $6,912 (2018)
Days on the market: 13
Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division
The action
This semi-detached Victorian was on the market before Christmas, but, with the weather grim and the property lacking on-site parking, it attracted little foot traffic and only low-ball offers.
The sellers moved out in March and a new approach was taken. The interior was staged and the agents found rental parking nearby. With that in place, a buyer was found and a deal struck just below asking.
Finding parking was a crucial element in the sale said agent Carol Lome. “Sometimes our job is not just staging and selling a house; you have to do a few other things.”
What they got
The exposed brick accent walls and stained glass windows are pretty much the only remnants of the original late 19th-century residence, which underwent a major renovation about 10 years ago.
The main floor is open concept, with a new kitchen set between the living and dining rooms. The living room has one of three gas fireplaces in the house. The dining room has large sliding doors to the deck.
A floating staircase made of steel and wood connect all four levels, from a lower-level recreational area to a third-floor master retreat. The master, the largest of four bedrooms, has a dressing room and private bathroom.
The agent’s take
“It’s a romantic Victorian house renovated with contemporary flare,” Ms. Lome said.
“[In addition], it has a magnificent, deep garden with old trees.”
