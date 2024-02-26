Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Bowmanville, ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery:

Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

106 Honey Crisp Lane, Bowmanville, Ont.

Asking price: $749,900 (October 2023)

Selling price: $730,000 (January 2024)

Previous selling price: $508,986 (October 2022)

Taxes: $4,223 (2023)

Days on the market: 72

Listing agent: Muhammad Raffay, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

Open this photo in gallery:

The second floor is arranged with two entertaining areas.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

This townhouse is just a year old but the seller had trouble attracting more than half a dozen visitors last fall when many buyers were distressed by higher borrowing costs. A couple of offers did come through but failed over concerns about getting the existing tenants to move. The sellers finally found a buyer willing to make a deal in return for a $19,900 cut on the asking price.

“Keeping it vacant, you’d get a better price, and more people would be comfortable buying the property,” said agent Muhammad Raffay.

“Usually, the prices of these townhouses are $800,000 to $850,000.”

Open this photo in gallery:

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

What they got

This three-storey townhouse has a modern design with an attached garage and an office at ground level with access to the backyard.

The second floor is arranged with two entertaining areas, a dining space and a kitchen outfitted with granite countertops, an island and stainless steel appliances.

There is a laundry room and three bedrooms on the third floor. The largest bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

Tied land fees are $85 a month.

Open this photo in gallery:

The second floor has a dedicated dining space.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The agent’s take

“It’s hard to find nice townhouses of that size,” Mr. Raffay said.

“It has separate family and living rooms and a big eat-in kitchen, so it has a lot of windows.”

“It’s close to everything, like pubs, schools and hospitals, and it’s a new neighbourhood with nice homes,” said Mr. Raffay.

“In a few years or so, we’ll have a GO train station coming in.”

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe