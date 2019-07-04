Rental unit adds to Etobicoke bungalow’s appeal

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

25 Latton Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $989,000

Selling price: $1,007,000

Previous selling prices: $389,000 (2007); $227,000 (1998)

Taxes: $4,093 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Terri Perras, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

The action

Though builders often seek out old bungalows to redevelop, they essentially ignored this one because the price reflected the already extensive renovations that had been carried out. But several potential buyers looking to actually live in the house brought forward their best offers on the scheduled offer date in late March.

“In the 416, getting a good house under $1-million can be a challenge, so our pricing strategy was to price it in and around market value and see how the market responded,” agent Terri Perras said.

“A lot of people wanted to get the benefits of having the in-law suite downstairs to help pay for costs and what have you.”

What they got

The remodelled kitchen has ceramic floors and stainless steel appliances.

This 1,215-square-foot structure on a 40-foot-by-125-foot lot is nearly 60 years old, but it hardly looks its age because of a series of improvements made in the past few years. It was given a new furnace and roofing, as well as two remodelled bathrooms and a new main-floor kitchen with ceramic floors and stainless steel appliances.

Hardwood floors were installed in the living and dining areas and three bedrooms. The smallest was also outfitted with custom built-in shelving and laundry facilities.

Laminate flooring runs throughout the basement apartment, which has separate sleeping, cooking and recreation areas.

Outside is a shed, a fenced-in backyard and a private driveway big enough for five cars.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very solid brick bungalow and it’s a good size with well proportioned rooms,” Ms. Perras said. “[Plus] the house showed very well. It was nicely updated."

