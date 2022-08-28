Handout

10 Walker Ave., No. 102, Toronto

Asking price: $1.549-million (June, 2022)

Selling price: $1.47-million (June, 2022)

Previous selling price: $525,000 (March, 2006); $255,000 (March, 1996)

Taxes: $5,371 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Lucille Chenoweth and Myles Slocombe, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The three-storey townhouse has a 1,770-square-foot plan.Handout

This condominium townhouse near Summerhill station has many desirable qualities that were lost on buyers scared off by pending repairs and rising interest rates. Two potential buyers turned those drawbacks into leverage in negotiations and one prevailed with a bid that came $79,000 under the $1.549-million list price.

“The complex is about 35 years old, so there is some required upgrading, and the next thing to be done are windows, so there’s going to be an upcoming assessment, and we had to discuss that and reveal it to the buyers,” said agent Lucille Chenoweth.

“We had two offers, and a couple were talking about bringing something it, but mortgage rates were changing, so they were dragging their heels.”

What they got

The dining area has sliding patio doors, and ceilings that open to an upper den and living room.Handout

This three-storey townhouse has a 1,770-square-foot plan with a street-level entrance and two-car parking accessed through a recreation area in the basement.

The kitchen is open and updated with new cabinetry, an island, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. The adjacent dining area has sliding patio doors and ceilings that open to an upper den and living room. The latter also features a wood-burning fireplace.

The top floor has two bedrooms and one of three bathrooms.

Monthly fees are $1,037.

The agent’s take

The private terrace and garden area.Handout

“The big selling feature was the private terrace and garden area with nice shrubs and trees,” Ms. Chenoweth said. “There are only three units that have that much privacy.”

Few townhouse complexes are also located in such a prime area. “The reason it’s so popular is because it’s literally a two-minute walk to Yonge Street, the subway, shops and restaurants,” Ms. Chenoweth said.

