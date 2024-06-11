Restyled Deer Park suite cuts price by $50,000 to wrap up deal

Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

10 Delisle Ave., No. 711, Toronto

Asking price: $1.25-million (April, 2024)

Selling price: $1.2-million (April, 2024)

Previous selling price: $498,240 (January, 2008); $329,092 (April, 2004)

Taxes: $4,544 (2023)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has a coveted west view, which overlooks Deer Park houses.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom condo is one of the more renovated spaces in a roughly 20-year-old building near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue. There were 18 visitors over two weeks of marketing, and although some said they might place an offer as they were going out the door, only one made a formal offer. After some negotiation, that offer turned into a solid deal at a $50,000 markdown.

“I expected it would take a month,” said agent Dino Capocci. “It sold a little sooner. And for 1,000 square feet, we’re at $1,200 a square foot, which is up there. But it’s completely renovated.”

“There were some comparable units that were only selling for $1-million because they were original and dated.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen was renovated with Caesarstone countertops and high-end appliances.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

What they got

This west-facing unit was given a $250,000 makeover in 2018 with everything from custom tilework in two bathrooms to interlocking flooring on the balcony off the living room.

The kitchen was improved with Caesarstone countertops and high-end appliances.

Herringbone hardwood floors were laid throughout, including a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom.

The unit comes with a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees of $1,231 cover the cost of water and heating and the use of a gym and party room.

Open this photo in gallery: In the 2018 makeover, the balcony off the living room got interlocking flooring.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It has a coveted west view, which overlooks Deer Park houses … and you’re not facing south to a new building going up,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It also has that coveted second parking spot, which is why it attracted people transitioning out of a house because a lot of people who have a house in central Toronto have two cars.”

“It has a nice, high-end concierge service that everyone likes, and the location is so close to the TTC,” said Mr. Capocci.