Retrofit house feeds off former industrial vibe

The listing: 24 Treford Place, Toronto
Asking Price: $4,985,000
Taxes: $14,316.04 (2021)
Lot Size: 70 feet by 103 feet
Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.
The backstory
In 1995, photographer Michael Kohn and advertising guru Steve Mykolyn were friends who also teamed up on professional projects at times. The two began mulling over the idea of collaborating on a real estate venture.
Mr. Kohn was ambling through the back alleys of Toronto’s Little Italy on an evening stroll when he came across a derelict automotive garage. The two-storey industrial building was surrounded by four laneways.
He was immediately struck by the possibilities for the site and told Mr. Mykolyn about his find.
“Mike found it and said, ‘Wow this is cool,’” Mr. Mykolyn recalls. “He wanted to build a custom studio and I wanted to build a custom house. We both had the same dream – albeit for different reasons. We both wanted to do something creative with architecture.”
The friends had a real estate agent track down the mechanic who owned the old shop and the two men made an offer.
Once the deal was complete, they brought in architect John McMinn.
Mr. McMinn was in the early years of his own practice at the time; today he is a professor at University of Waterloo’s School of Architecture.
The architect designed two unique segments: a house for Mr. Mykolyn and his family and a studio for Mr. Kohn.
The house today
The two portions of the 5,500-square-foot building were joined at the start but the architect sealed up those openings and created independent spaces which share common materials and finishes.
One half of the building is a two-storey residence with 1,088 square feet of living space on each floor.
In the mid-1990s, Mr. Mykolyn was travelling frequently to Mexico as he directed and filmed a documentary about Day of the Dead celebrations. In that country, houses are typically built around a courtyard.
“That became one of my goals – to create a house that had a courtyard,” he says. “I was going to Mexico every year for about a decade. It had been reflected in my esthetic.”
The main floor has a kitchen and a combined living and dining area with three sets of cedar-trimmed doors opening to the garden.
The second floor has two bedrooms separated by a family room with a wall of windows and doors opening to a balcony with an awning above. Mr. Mykolyn added a Tetris-inspired display cabinet of inter-locking shelves to one wall of the family room. The display is constantly rotating, he says.
After the interiors were complete, Mr. Mykolyn attended a summer solstice party. One of the guests tapped him on the shoulder.
It was Inese Bite, who had years earlier been his date for the Grade 12 prom.
Mr. Mykolyn learned that Ms. Bite had become a landscape architect who co-founded Vertechs Design Inc.
He asked her to look at the large parking lot in front of the house to see if she could turn it into the courtyard garden he had envisioned. Ms. Bite came back with a plan.
“She held up a mood board and said, ‘Is this you?’ Then she put down plants and said ‘This is your garden.’ I said yeah, that’s it.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Kohn had turned the rest of the building into a vast studio space with 2,667 square feet on the main floor and a ceiling 18-feet high.
A custom staircase designed by a steel manufacturer leads to a loft with 658 square feet of space which is currently used as an office but can also serve as a bedroom.
One of Mr. Kohn’s specialties is taking tantalizing images of food and wine. He established a full kitchen in the studio and added large amounts of storage for all of his serving vessels, platters and props.
“I had a chance to design every area of this space with John,” he says.
The converted garage provided parking for five or six cars in front of the building, which was a bonus when associates showed up for a shoot. Every client who hired him would express their amazement upon walking into the studio.
“Ours has a lane appeal unlike any other. It just looks good. It’s inviting,” Mr. Kohn says.
The two men point out that College Street’s restaurants, bars and shops are a short stroll away. The residential area also has good schools nearby.
Mr. Kohn says the co-owners figured when they bought the laneway property that they might hold onto it for five to seven years.
“It’s been 26 years,” he says. “It’s been that good a fit for us both.”
A new owner could use the studio space for a gallery or offices or a completely different type of venture, they figure. Mr. Mykolyn points out that the old auto garage doorway could be opened up again and a collector of fine cars could use the space for storage.
One idea the two men conjured up but never saw through was to add a rooftop garden. They say the uses for a future owner are wide open.
“It is what it is today because of our vision,” Mr. Mykolyn says. “I think it could be someone with their own vision.”
Mr. Mykolyn recalls the way Mr. Kohn spotted the idle structure and thought it was cool.
“Now people walk up and say it’s cool for a whole different reason.”
The best feature
The tranquil courtyard garden provides an oasis with vine-covered walls, Japanese Maples and a terrace for al fresco dining.
Mr. Mykolyn added a stand-alone sauna in one corner.
“That means you can go out there in the winter,” he says. “The garden is 365 days a year.”
