Revamped East York semi with kids’ play loft gets three offers

29 Queensdale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,271,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $500,000 (March, 2014)

Taxes: $3,544 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Chris Neill, The Weir Team

The action

This semi-detached house has been updated but, unlike many nearby properties, it does not have private parking. However, it is close to shops on The Danforth and Greenwood subway station. Roughly three dozen potential buyers weighed the trade-offs in person and three made offers to purchase.

“I wasn’t surprised we got multiple [offers],” said agent Chris Neill. “It’s quite a trend in the area, which is a very desirable area to live in especially being in the R.H. McGregor school district.

“Finished semis like this can go anywhere from $1.2-million to $1.3-million.”

What they got

New hardwood floors were recently installed in the living room.

This roughly 1,600-square-foot house has had numerous upgrades and renovations, including a new roof and front porch. The shed at the back of the 16-foot-by-85-foot lot is also new.

Mechanical systems have been recently replaced and new hardwood floors laid in the living and dining rooms.

The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled, a third third bedroom upstairs has been restored and the lower level recreation room revamped, complete with a second full bathroom.

The agent’s take

The kitchen was recently remodeled.

“It was renovated top to bottom in the last number of years,” Mr. Neill said.

“When [the sellers] decided to put it back to the original three-bedroom layout, they had extra space above the middle bedroom, so they were able to add a kids’ play loft, which is very unique feature, something I have not seen in a semi in that area.”

