 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Revamped East York semi with kids’ play loft gets three offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The Weir Team

29 Queensdale Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,271,000 (February, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $500,000 (March, 2014)

Taxes: $3,544 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Chris Neill, The Weir Team

The action

This semi-detached house has been updated but, unlike many nearby properties, it does not have private parking. However, it is close to shops on The Danforth and Greenwood subway station. Roughly three dozen potential buyers weighed the trade-offs in person and three made offers to purchase.

“I wasn’t surprised we got multiple [offers],” said agent Chris Neill. “It’s quite a trend in the area, which is a very desirable area to live in especially being in the R.H. McGregor school district.

“Finished semis like this can go anywhere from $1.2-million to $1.3-million.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

New hardwood floors were recently installed in the living room.

The Weir Team

This roughly 1,600-square-foot house has had numerous upgrades and renovations, including a new roof and front porch. The shed at the back of the 16-foot-by-85-foot lot is also new.

Mechanical systems have been recently replaced and new hardwood floors laid in the living and dining rooms.

The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled, a third third bedroom upstairs has been restored and the lower level recreation room revamped, complete with a second full bathroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen was recently remodeled.

The Weir Team

“It was renovated top to bottom in the last number of years,” Mr. Neill said.

“When [the sellers] decided to put it back to the original three-bedroom layout, they had extra space above the middle bedroom, so they were able to add a kids’ play loft, which is very unique feature, something I have not seen in a semi in that area.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies