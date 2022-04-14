The Print Market

68 Dawlish Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $6,495,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $6,430,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $4,425,000 (November, 2018); $2,550,000 (November, 2009); $2,632,000 (December, 2006); $2,289,720 (April, 2005)

Taxes: $22,406 (2021)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The owners of this 17-year-old house on a 45- by 150-foot lot near Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens were more comfortable stating upfront what offer they would accept rather than teasing buyers with a low starting price. Taking that approach led them into traditional negotiations with a sole contender that shaved $65,000 off their asking price figure the last weekend in January.

“There wasn’t much in the range of $4- to $7-million on the market at the time,” agent Andre Kutyan said.

“This house falls in a funny middle ground because it’s not an older home, but it’s not a newer one either, so it offers a lot of good value. There are new homes in the area that have sold for up to $10-million on 50-foot lots.”

What they got

This house with a classic stone exterior has a built-in garage and 3,730 square feet of living space completely refashioned by the designers at Mazen Studio in 2018.

The kitchen was redone with herringbone hardwood flooring, marble backsplashes and countertops, and a long island with bar seating and built-in appliances.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom was redesigned with a gas fireplace, six-piece ensuite – the largest of six bathrooms – and a dressing room with an island and glass display cabinetry.

There are fireplaces in three entertaining areas, including one in the basement, which also has heated floors.

The agent’s take

“It was a five-bedroom home converted into four, so they gave up one bedroom for a large dressing area,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“It’s a boutique, quality-style closet like you’d see in a high-end store on Bloor Street. It was like you were walking into Gucci or Channel.”

