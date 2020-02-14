Rexdale backsplit’s seclusion hampered sale

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

10 Kennebec Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $775,900

Selling price: $763,000

Previous selling price: $275,600 (2004); $196,500 (1999); $150,000 (1986)

Taxes: $2,839 (2019)

Days on the market: 22

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The interior is arranged with open living and dining rooms on the main floor. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This backsplit residence sits on a quiet crescent with little outside traffic. While the property’s isolation is a highly desirable attribute to some buyers, it also made it more difficult to attract house hunters. Although it took a few weeks for about 50 shoppers to trickle through, a $763,000 deal was struck late November.

“Most people drive around [the enclave], not really through it, so they don’t really know it’s there,” agent Ed Allan said. “But once people get there, they find it’s a lovely neighbourhood.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen, along with two bathrooms and the roof, has been updated. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

A carport lies at the main entrance into this mid-century home on a 45-foot-by-112-foot lot. The interior is arranged with open living and dining rooms on the main floor and three bedrooms on the upper level.

Over the past 15 years, the roof, kitchen and two bathrooms have been updated, and the basement has been waterproofed and redone with a recreation area with a fireplace.

The agent’s take

“It was probably one of the nicest homes in the area with a spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a brand new four-piece [bathroom],” Mr. Allan said. “The lot was very private and secluded.”

Despite the home’s rural feel, it’s also steps to amenities. “It’s about an eight-minute walk to two different bus [routes], including one to Islington subway, and it was just down the street to a good shopping area,” Mr. Allan said.

