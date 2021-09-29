 Skip to main content
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Richmond Hill home finally sells after asking price raised

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

269 Rumble Ave., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $2.79-million (July, 2021)

Previous asking price: $2.49-million (June, 2021)

Selling price: $2.7-million (August, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,875,000 (January, 2016)

Taxes: $9,920 (2021)

Days on the market: 57

Listing agent: Victoria Sedova, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

There is ceramic tile flooring in the sunroom and kitchen, and hardwood floors in areas like the den and dining room.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This four-bedroom house occupies a 90-foot-by-330-foot lot near Mill Pond Park, which put its estimated value between $2.6-million and $2.8-million. It was listed for far less – at $2.49-million – but ten days passed without an offer. It was then reintroduced to the market with the list price hiked by $300,000. A month later one buyer came forward and struck a deal for $2.7-million.

“People were not sure, sitting on the fence or waiting for the results of a possible multiple offer situation, so we got a lot of phone calls after the offer date,” agent Victoria Sedova said.

“Then we decided to go with a market value price, which was $2.79-million. So from the first day of listing, it took about 60 days to get it sold.”

What they got

Custom built nearly 40 years ago, this two-storey house has a wide footprint with multiple exits to a back deck and heated, in-ground pool. There’s also an attached double garage and a driveway capable of accommodating 12 vehicles.

There is ceramic tile flooring in the sunroom and kitchen, and hardwood floors in areas like the den and dining room.

Fireplaces add a sense of coziness in three entertaining spaces, including one in the basement.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has his and her closets and one of home’s five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Fireplaces add a sense of coziness in three entertaining spaces.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“The average lot would be 50 [feet] by 110 feet, and this has triple the depth,” Ms. Sedova said.

“It’s a few steps from the famous Mill Pond … which makes it even more valuable.”

“Its construction was European-style, so it’s a solid brick house,” Ms. Sedova said. “It was also nicely updated by the existing owner.”

