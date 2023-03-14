Special to The Globe and Mail

Kroll Real Estate Ltd.

58 Antique Dr., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $1,299,900 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $1,487,500 (February, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $955,000 (October, 2017); $415,000 (August, 2008); $430,000 (December, 2005); $333,000 (December, 2004); $236,608 (April, 2001)

Taxes: $4,882 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Jordan Pal, Kroll Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The updated, eat-in kitchen has tile flooring, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances.Kroll Real Estate Ltd.

Last fall, homes in this part of Richmond Hill, roughly 40 kilometres north of downtown Toronto, were selling at a deep discount. In February, this three-bedroom house got 10 offers in under a week on the market, and sold at a $187,600 markup.

“The market is in a precarious state, so I don’t know if this pick up in the market is part of a longer, more meaningful trend,” agent Jordan Pal said.

“[Perhaps] buyers’ confidence has gone up and some are feeling we’ve hit – or passed – the bottom, so it’s time to resume their search.”

A recent makeover, a flexible basement setup and staging also helped the sale, Mr. Pal said.

“It sold for a higher [price] than a sale of a larger property on the same street, which sold in spring of 2022,” Mr. Pal said.

“One aspect that made this property unique is it has a walkout basement, so a portion is above grade, and certain buyers appreciate these things have a premium.”

What they got

The house has three bedrooms.Kroll Real Estate Ltd.

The house is 22 years old and comes with a built-in garage. There are four bathrooms, two kitchens and recreation areas on each level, including the second floor.

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings and an updated, eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances. It also has access to a deck with stairs down to the 29- by 115-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings.Kroll Real Estate Ltd.

“[It] is a beautiful green area surrounded by parks and two lakes, Lake Wilcox and Bond Lake, so it attracts people who appreciate the outdoor lifestyle mixed in with the suburban environment,” Mr. Pal said.

“There are good schools and a lot of amenities popping up in the area along Yonge Street.”