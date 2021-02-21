 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Richmond Hill house with basement hockey rink draws two offers

Sydnia Yu
Richmond Hill, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

95 Duncan Rd., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $4,780,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $4,333,000 (November, 2020)

Taxes: $20,338 (2020)

Days on the market: 30

Listing agents: Leila Rezaei and Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The two-storey living room is topped by an octagonal turret roof.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

This five-year-old house with more than 5,300 square feet of living space was on the market for 30 days, but eventually got two offers, perhaps sparked by an unusual attraction in the lower level.

“There is a hockey rink in the basement … which I’ve never seen anywhere,” said agent Leila Rezaei, “and a very nice, high-end home theatre.”

Ms. Rezaei said comparable homes in the area generally take longer to sell. “Homes over $4-million take about six months [to sell], so this one sold quickly and with no conditions,” she said.

“This house was so attractive, so I wasn’t surprised.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main level has casual and formal dining areas.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The house sits on a 61-by-180-foot lot near popular Hillcrest Mall.

An octagonal turret roof tops a two-storey living room. On the main floor there are both formal and casual dining areas, a study, and a family room with a gas fireplace and coffered ceiling. There is another family room on the lower level.

Around the rear, there is an in-ground pool, cabana and pizza oven on the south-facing yard.

All five bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home features an unusual feature – a basement hockey rink.

Hammond International Properties Ltd.

“A couple of houses away from this, there are $2-million houses, so this is high-end for the area,” Ms. Rezaei said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

