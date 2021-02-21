Richmond Hill house with basement hockey rink draws two offers

95 Duncan Rd., Richmond Hill, Ont.
Asking price: $4,780,000 (October, 2020)
Selling price: $4,333,000 (November, 2020)
Taxes: $20,338 (2020)
Days on the market: 30
Listing agents: Leila Rezaei and Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.
The action
This five-year-old house with more than 5,300 square feet of living space was on the market for 30 days, but eventually got two offers, perhaps sparked by an unusual attraction in the lower level.
“There is a hockey rink in the basement … which I’ve never seen anywhere,” said agent Leila Rezaei, “and a very nice, high-end home theatre.”
Ms. Rezaei said comparable homes in the area generally take longer to sell. “Homes over $4-million take about six months [to sell], so this one sold quickly and with no conditions,” she said.
“This house was so attractive, so I wasn’t surprised.”
What they got
The house sits on a 61-by-180-foot lot near popular Hillcrest Mall.
An octagonal turret roof tops a two-storey living room. On the main floor there are both formal and casual dining areas, a study, and a family room with a gas fireplace and coffered ceiling. There is another family room on the lower level.
Around the rear, there is an in-ground pool, cabana and pizza oven on the south-facing yard.
All five bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms.
The agent’s take
“A couple of houses away from this, there are $2-million houses, so this is high-end for the area,” Ms. Rezaei said.
