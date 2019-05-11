 Skip to main content

Riverside condo listed before neighbouring buildings hit the market

Done Deal

Riverside condo listed before neighbouring buildings hit the market

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
90 Broadview Ave, No. 534, Toronto

Asking price: $849,900

Selling price: $826,000

Taxes: $2,864 (2018)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Pierre Carapetian, Re/Max Hallmark Pierre Carapetian Group Realty

The action

The unit is in a building just south of Queen Street, in Toronto's Riverside neighbourhood.

When the tenant of this one-bedroom-plus-den unit moved out, the owner had it staged with new furnishings to impress prospective buyers. With little else available of similar size during the weeks following Family Day, this roughly six-year-old suite was picked up for $826,000 mid-March.

“Right beside this property is a complex with five buildings, called Riverside Square and three of the buildings take possession this year,” agent Pierre Carapetian said.

“We wanted to sell before investors in those other three buildings have the opportunity to come to market, so we had minimal inventory and could garner a better price.”

What they got

The main living and dining area is open-concept.

This 765-square-foot unit combines loft-like traits with contemporary ones, from 10-foot ceilings, walls of windows to engineered hardwood floors and stone-topped kitchen counters and island.

The main living and dining area is open concept with sliding doors to the bedroom and the balcony.

There are two bathrooms, laundry appliances, plus a locker and parking. Included in the monthly fees of $500 are the cost of water, concierge, party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Sliding doors open to the unit's balcony.

“It’s a building that’s finished very well with slick finishes and things other buildings don’t typically have, like gas cooking and barbecue connection,” Mr. Carapetian said.

“The terrace and view were incredible and it has 10-foot ceilings.”

