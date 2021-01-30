Riverside property outside Cornwall, Ont., ends long search for buyer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Riverside property outside Cornwall, Ont., ends long search for buyer

Sydnia Yu
Cornwall, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

18757 County Rd 2 Road., Summerstown, Ont.

Asking price: $1,399,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $1,225,000 (October, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $12,700 (2020)

Days on the market: 56

Listing agents: Raymond Chin and Julie Clement, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home sits on a 10-acre lot along the St. Lawrence River.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This two-storey house on a ten-acre lot near the St. Lawrence River outside Cornwall was initially priced for sale at $1.75-million, but with local properties averaging between $500,000 to $700,000, it struggled to find a buyer. Over a four-year span, the asking price dropped to $1.399-million and, relisted with new agents and re-staged, an offer finally emerged at $1,225,000 this October.

“It’s considered very high end for that price point, and it’s in a part of Ontario that doesn’t have a big population, either, so those were the challenges for brokers listing this property,” agent Raymond Chin said.

“We were targeting international buyers and people who may have lived in Cornwall before and wanted to move back or bring their business … [and] work from that house because there’s so much space.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Open this photo in gallery

The upstairs family room has vaulted beamed ceilings.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The 33-year-old house makes the most of south-facing views of the river with large windows, an upper balcony and a wraparound veranda that extends above the triple garage.

Story continues below advertisement

The interior layout offers the standard dining and living rooms, in addition to open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The upstairs family room has vaulted beamed ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.

A private bathroom, walk-in closet and office are are attached to the largest bedroom. At the opposite end of the home are three more bedrooms, including one upstairs off a secondary kitchen and living area.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Open this photo in gallery

The home make the most of its south-facing views with ample outdoor space.

Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“It’s a 7,000-square-foot home, it’s on 10 acres you own and you face the St. Lawrence River, so you see big cruise and freight ships come by,” Mr. Chin said.

“And there’s a parcel of land at the water itself where you can build your own dock or park your own ship.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies