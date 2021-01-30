Riverside property outside Cornwall, Ont., ends long search for buyer

Open this photo in gallery Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

18757 County Rd 2 Road., Summerstown, Ont.

Asking price: $1,399,000 (August, 2020)

Selling price: $1,225,000 (October, 2020)

Taxes: $12,700 (2020)

Days on the market: 56

Listing agents: Raymond Chin and Julie Clement, Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home sits on a 10-acre lot along the St. Lawrence River. Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

This two-storey house on a ten-acre lot near the St. Lawrence River outside Cornwall was initially priced for sale at $1.75-million, but with local properties averaging between $500,000 to $700,000, it struggled to find a buyer. Over a four-year span, the asking price dropped to $1.399-million and, relisted with new agents and re-staged, an offer finally emerged at $1,225,000 this October.

“It’s considered very high end for that price point, and it’s in a part of Ontario that doesn’t have a big population, either, so those were the challenges for brokers listing this property,” agent Raymond Chin said.

“We were targeting international buyers and people who may have lived in Cornwall before and wanted to move back or bring their business … [and] work from that house because there’s so much space.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Open this photo in gallery The upstairs family room has vaulted beamed ceilings. Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

The 33-year-old house makes the most of south-facing views of the river with large windows, an upper balcony and a wraparound veranda that extends above the triple garage.

The interior layout offers the standard dining and living rooms, in addition to open entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The upstairs family room has vaulted beamed ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.

A private bathroom, walk-in closet and office are are attached to the largest bedroom. At the opposite end of the home are three more bedrooms, including one upstairs off a secondary kitchen and living area.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

Open this photo in gallery The home make the most of its south-facing views with ample outdoor space. Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty

“It’s a 7,000-square-foot home, it’s on 10 acres you own and you face the St. Lawrence River, so you see big cruise and freight ships come by,” Mr. Chin said.

“And there’s a parcel of land at the water itself where you can build your own dock or park your own ship.”

