Riverside townhouse takes eight days to prep, six to sell

29 Frances Loring Lane, Unit 3, Toronto

Asking price: $599,900

Selling price: $700,000

Previous selling prices: $515,000 (2016); $423,000 (2015); $304,951 (2010)

Taxes: $2,517 (2018)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house features contemporary finishes, including stone kitchen counters and wood floors.

Rivertowne is a community of multilevel townhouses with street-level entrances. Several were posted for sale late this fall, so the competition spurred the sellers of this 885-square-foot unit to extra measures – from carpet removal to professional staging. In early November, those efforts helped reel in four offers.

“We got that place ready to anticipate what a buyer would say,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert said. “The unit is eight years old, so we priced it well to attract attention.”

What they got

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom stacked condo townhouse unit with a large outdoor space had four offers and sold $100,100 over asking in six days. This unit at 29 Frances Loring Lane, is close to downtown, transit, local shops and restaurants on Queen Street East in Toronto.

This two-bedroom unit was designed primarily with living space spread across two floors, with a rooftop terrace above outfitted with a gas hookup.

Finishes are contemporary, such as stone kitchen counters and wood floors in areas like the open living and dining area.

The unit comes with two bathrooms and a laundry closet, plus parking. Water is included in monthly maintenance fees of $246.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The rooftop terrace is outfitted with a gas hookup.

“This breaks down to about $790 per square foot. Even new or other comparable units are usually in the $950-a-square-foot range, so this was really good value,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said. “The biggest draw was the rooftop deck that had 259 square feet.”

This property also has easy access to more outdoor space and amenities. “It’s steps to Queen Street or you can walk north to Riverdale’s parks and shops,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

