Riverside townhouse takes eight days to prep, six to sell

29 Frances Loring Lane, Unit 3, Toronto
Asking price: $599,900
Selling price: $700,000
Previous selling prices: $515,000 (2016); $423,000 (2015); $304,951 (2010)
Taxes: $2,517 (2018)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.
The action
Rivertowne is a community of multilevel townhouses with street-level entrances. Several were posted for sale late this fall, so the competition spurred the sellers of this 885-square-foot unit to extra measures – from carpet removal to professional staging. In early November, those efforts helped reel in four offers.
“We got that place ready to anticipate what a buyer would say,” agent Linda Ing-Gilbert said. “The unit is eight years old, so we priced it well to attract attention.”
What they got
This two-bedroom unit was designed primarily with living space spread across two floors, with a rooftop terrace above outfitted with a gas hookup.
Finishes are contemporary, such as stone kitchen counters and wood floors in areas like the open living and dining area.
The unit comes with two bathrooms and a laundry closet, plus parking. Water is included in monthly maintenance fees of $246.
The agent’s take
“This breaks down to about $790 per square foot. Even new or other comparable units are usually in the $950-a-square-foot range, so this was really good value,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said. “The biggest draw was the rooftop deck that had 259 square feet.”
This property also has easy access to more outdoor space and amenities. “It’s steps to Queen Street or you can walk north to Riverdale’s parks and shops,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.