Rosedale Edwardian has a garage fit for parties

54 St. Andrews Gardens, Toronto
Asking price: $4,595,000
Selling price: $4.1-million
Taxes: $15,756 (2019)
Days on the market: 85
Listing and co-op agents: Nigel Denham, Louise Vezina and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
On the quiet Rosedale streets near Chorley Park, it’s not uncommon to find homes selling for upwards of $6-million, so this three-storey residence listed at $4,595,000 stood out. Still, potential buyers carefully calculated renovation costs and it almost three months before a viable offer was tabled in February.
“We had a couple verbal offers that were a bit lower and we staved them off,” agent Nigel Denham said.
“In Rosedale, the bigger houses – especially the ones that need some updating – they generally take a bit of time and exploration to find their rightful owner.”
What they got
This more than 100-year-old home on a 44-foot-by-145-foot lot has a brick façade, bay window and a traditional centre-hall plan.
There is 4,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms, a formal dining room and two breakfast areas with access to a stone terrace. Fireplaces anchor three entertaining spaces, including one in the 1,450-square-foot basement. Another fireplace is in the master suite, which also has a walk-in closet, sitting room and separate bathrooms.
The agent’s take
“It’s one of the most striking houses on the street and one of the largest,” Mr. Denham said.
“It’s a grand Edwardian, which is not typical of the north Rosedale … so it has a lot of cachet.”
“It has the prettiest garage you’ve ever laid your eyes on,” Mr. Denham said. "[The sellers] used it as event space.” The structure has a cupola, brick floors and French doors.
Another standout was the space available for parking. In addition to the two spots in the garage, there are three additional parking spots on the rear driveway. "Five-car parking is pretty rare in Rosedale.”
