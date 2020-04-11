 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Rosedale Edwardian has a garage fit for parties

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

54 St. Andrews Gardens, Toronto

Asking price: $4,595,000

Selling price: $4.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $15,756 (2019)

Days on the market: 85

Listing and co-op agents: Nigel Denham, Louise Vezina and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home is on a quiet street near Chorley Park.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On the quiet Rosedale streets near Chorley Park, it’s not uncommon to find homes selling for upwards of $6-million, so this three-storey residence listed at $4,595,000 stood out. Still, potential buyers carefully calculated renovation costs and it almost three months before a viable offer was tabled in February.

“We had a couple verbal offers that were a bit lower and we staved them off,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“In Rosedale, the bigger houses – especially the ones that need some updating – they generally take a bit of time and exploration to find their rightful owner.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home has a traditional centre-hall plan.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This more than 100-year-old home on a 44-foot-by-145-foot lot has a brick façade, bay window and a traditional centre-hall plan.

Story continues below advertisement

There is 4,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms, a formal dining room and two breakfast areas with access to a stone terrace. Fireplaces anchor three entertaining spaces, including one in the 1,450-square-foot basement. Another fireplace is in the master suite, which also has a walk-in closet, sitting room and separate bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The garage was used by the sellers as an event space.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s one of the most striking houses on the street and one of the largest,” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s a grand Edwardian, which is not typical of the north Rosedale … so it has a lot of cachet.”

“It has the prettiest garage you’ve ever laid your eyes on,” Mr. Denham said. "[The sellers] used it as event space.” The structure has a cupola, brick floors and French doors.

Another standout was the space available for parking. In addition to the two spots in the garage, there are three additional parking spots on the rear driveway. "Five-car parking is pretty rare in Rosedale.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies