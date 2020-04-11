Rosedale Edwardian has a garage fit for parties

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

54 St. Andrews Gardens, Toronto

Asking price: $4,595,000

Selling price: $4.1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $15,756 (2019)

Days on the market: 85

Listing and co-op agents: Nigel Denham, Louise Vezina and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The home is on a quiet street near Chorley Park. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

On the quiet Rosedale streets near Chorley Park, it’s not uncommon to find homes selling for upwards of $6-million, so this three-storey residence listed at $4,595,000 stood out. Still, potential buyers carefully calculated renovation costs and it almost three months before a viable offer was tabled in February.

“We had a couple verbal offers that were a bit lower and we staved them off,” agent Nigel Denham said.

“In Rosedale, the bigger houses – especially the ones that need some updating – they generally take a bit of time and exploration to find their rightful owner.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home has a traditional centre-hall plan. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This more than 100-year-old home on a 44-foot-by-145-foot lot has a brick façade, bay window and a traditional centre-hall plan.

Story continues below advertisement

There is 4,000 square feet of living space, with six bedrooms, a formal dining room and two breakfast areas with access to a stone terrace. Fireplaces anchor three entertaining spaces, including one in the 1,450-square-foot basement. Another fireplace is in the master suite, which also has a walk-in closet, sitting room and separate bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The garage was used by the sellers as an event space. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s one of the most striking houses on the street and one of the largest,” Mr. Denham said.

“It’s a grand Edwardian, which is not typical of the north Rosedale … so it has a lot of cachet.”

“It has the prettiest garage you’ve ever laid your eyes on,” Mr. Denham said. "[The sellers] used it as event space.” The structure has a cupola, brick floors and French doors.

Another standout was the space available for parking. In addition to the two spots in the garage, there are three additional parking spots on the rear driveway. "Five-car parking is pretty rare in Rosedale.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.