Rosedale home sells for $250,000 under asking

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

94 Roxborough Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,850,000

Selling price: $2.6-million

Previous selling prices: $1,095,000 (2003); $755,000 (2002)

Taxes: $12,862 (2018)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This roughly 60-year-old house has an L-shaped footprint with 2,152 square feet of living space. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This heritage-designated house on a 63-foot-by-78-foot lot was closely inspected by 10 buyers in early May. After two weeks on the market, the sellers accepted a $2.6-million offer.

“It sold within a short time span, which I expected because it was very unique property,” agent Elli Davis said.

“And there was really no other comparable property for sale in the area at that time.”

What they got

A skylight brings natural light into an office space. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This roughly 60-year-old house has an L-shaped footprint with 2,152 square feet of living space, plus an 808-square-foot basement with a recreation room and direct access to the garage.

Tall trees not only surround a side patio off the kitchen and dining area, but also fill the views through a bank of windows in the living room. The entertaining space also features a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings that open to an office above.

One bedroom has its own private bathroom on the main floor, while the two upstairs share an en suite.

The agent’s take

The home is surrounded by plenty of trees. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s a smaller house in a wonderful area on a very treed street. It’s like a little treehouse,” Ms. Davis said.

“[Because] it’s on a reverse ravine – where the land went upwards instead of downwards at the rear of the house – it was a small lot for someone who doesn’t require a big piece of land.”

The proximity to urban essentials was equally enticing. “It’s in a great location in Rosedale, close to the downtown core. You could be downtown probably in 10 minutes,” Ms. Davis said.

