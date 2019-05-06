 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Rosedale home’s price cut to draw prospective buyers during snowy February

Done Deal

Rosedale home’s price cut to draw prospective buyers during snowy February

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

64 Roxborough St. W., Toronto

Asking price: $2.6-million

Selling price: $2.607-million

Taxes: $10,365 (2018)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Just a few streets north of Ramsden Park and Rosedale subway station, this semi-detached house on a 25- by 150-foot lot had a rough time getting buyers to visit, especially with snowbanks limiting street parking in February. To give house hunters more reason to brave the elements, the price was reduced to $2.6-million.

“The weather scared a lot of people off, but when supply is low, that’s a great time to sell,” agent Elli Davis said.

“We had a few offers, but they didn’t work out, then … we had two offers.”

What they got

This more than 100-year-old house offers 2,795 square feet of living space spread across three floors, plus a 1,082-square-foot basement and three-car parking off a laneway.

Inside, the main living and dining rooms preserve traditional charm with fireplaces, stained glass windows and ten-foot ceilings.

However, the top two floors were reconfigured as one-bedroom units with eat-in kitchens and one bathroom. The second floor suite also has a fireplace in its living room, while the third floor unit has access to a covered balcony.

The agent’s take

“It was a large semi-detached home, but it was in original shape, so it was looking for a buyer who wanted to refresh it and put it back to its original splendour,” Ms. Davis said.

“It had a lot of nice original features, like high ceilings, mouldings, fireplaces, stained glass windows and pocket doors. And the depth of the lot was beautiful at 150 feet.”

