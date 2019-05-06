Rosedale home’s price cut to draw prospective buyers during snowy February

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

64 Roxborough St. W., Toronto

Asking price: $2.6-million

Selling price: $2.607-million

Taxes: $10,365 (2018)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Just a few streets north of Ramsden Park and Rosedale subway station, this semi-detached house on a 25- by 150-foot lot had a rough time getting buyers to visit, especially with snowbanks limiting street parking in February. To give house hunters more reason to brave the elements, the price was reduced to $2.6-million.

“The weather scared a lot of people off, but when supply is low, that’s a great time to sell,” agent Elli Davis said.

“We had a few offers, but they didn’t work out, then … we had two offers.”

What they got

This more than 100-year-old house offers 2,795 square feet of living space spread across three floors, plus a 1,082-square-foot basement and three-car parking off a laneway.

Inside, the main living and dining rooms preserve traditional charm with fireplaces, stained glass windows and ten-foot ceilings.

However, the top two floors were reconfigured as one-bedroom units with eat-in kitchens and one bathroom. The second floor suite also has a fireplace in its living room, while the third floor unit has access to a covered balcony.

The agent’s take

“It was a large semi-detached home, but it was in original shape, so it was looking for a buyer who wanted to refresh it and put it back to its original splendour,” Ms. Davis said.

“It had a lot of nice original features, like high ceilings, mouldings, fireplaces, stained glass windows and pocket doors. And the depth of the lot was beautiful at 150 feet.”

