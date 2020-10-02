 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Rough passage to a sale for Muskoka cottage

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

41 Pine Island Rd., Muskoka Lakes, Ont.

Asking price: $2,295,000 (spring 2020)

Previous asking price: $2,679,000 (August, 2019)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $2,295,000 (June, 2020)

Taxes: $8,944 (2019)

Days on the market: 316

Listing agents: Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth, and Ross Halloran, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main three-bedroom cottage contains the primary kitchen and several lounging areas.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This recreational property on Pine Island is a 10-minute boat ride from three marinas on Lake Muskoka, but only a few buyers ventured over this summer.

COVID-19 delayed the start of boating season, but eight buyer groups made the trip once docks reopened late May.

Open this photo in gallery

All three structures on the property have been renovated over the past decade.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This spring was a huge nightmare because the marinas that put the boats in for people that need to go to the islands, [the government] said they were a non-essential service,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People were not able to get out and about with the lockdown … until June and into July. Now, in August, everything in Muskoka that was available [has been] snapped up.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Open this photo in gallery

The boathouse has two bedrooms and three boat slips.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 415-foot-by-350-foot property is on the southwest side of the island. It has a private beach, a dock, natural stone landscaping, fire pit, hot tub and bocce court.

There are three structures, with combined living space of about 4,300 square feet. All have been expanded and renovated in the past decade. Each has an updated bathroom and wraparound deck.

The main three-bedroom cottage contains the primary kitchen and several lounging areas, including a screened-in porch with vaulted ceiling and a two-sided stone fireplace.

Both the guest cabin and boathouse have two bedrooms. There are three boat slips and lifts.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The property's three structures boast a combined 4,300 square feet of living space.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“When you go to that property, you are wowed," Ms. Chenoweth said. “It’s very, very impressive.”

Story continues below advertisement

“[The seller] is a former Miss America who had a Ralph Lauren store in Yorkville. … So they did a major overhaul on the place, added wings and made it very beautiful.”

But the showpiece remains the land and lake. “It had a beach and 415 feet of waterfront," Ms. Chenoweth said. "It had so many lovely features.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies