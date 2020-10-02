Rough passage to a sale for Muskoka cottage

41 Pine Island Rd., Muskoka Lakes, Ont.
Asking price: $2,295,000 (spring 2020)
Previous asking price: $2,679,000 (August, 2019)
Selling price: $2,295,000 (June, 2020)
Taxes: $8,944 (2019)
Days on the market: 316
Listing agents: Lucille and Sarah Chenoweth, and Ross Halloran, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This recreational property on Pine Island is a 10-minute boat ride from three marinas on Lake Muskoka, but only a few buyers ventured over this summer.
COVID-19 delayed the start of boating season, but eight buyer groups made the trip once docks reopened late May.
“This spring was a huge nightmare because the marinas that put the boats in for people that need to go to the islands, [the government] said they were a non-essential service,” agent Lucille Chenoweth said.
“People were not able to get out and about with the lockdown … until June and into July. Now, in August, everything in Muskoka that was available [has been] snapped up.”
What they got
This 415-foot-by-350-foot property is on the southwest side of the island. It has a private beach, a dock, natural stone landscaping, fire pit, hot tub and bocce court.
There are three structures, with combined living space of about 4,300 square feet. All have been expanded and renovated in the past decade. Each has an updated bathroom and wraparound deck.
The main three-bedroom cottage contains the primary kitchen and several lounging areas, including a screened-in porch with vaulted ceiling and a two-sided stone fireplace.
Both the guest cabin and boathouse have two bedrooms. There are three boat slips and lifts.
The agent’s take
“When you go to that property, you are wowed," Ms. Chenoweth said. “It’s very, very impressive.”
“[The seller] is a former Miss America who had a Ralph Lauren store in Yorkville. … So they did a major overhaul on the place, added wings and made it very beautiful.”
But the showpiece remains the land and lake. “It had a beach and 415 feet of waterfront," Ms. Chenoweth said. "It had so many lovely features.”
