Rural bungalow and barn near Hamilton mountain gets 15 offers

1538 Golf Club Rd., Hamilton
Asking price: $554,900
Selling price: $657,000
Previous selling price: $159,900 (1992)
Taxes: $4,408 (2017)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.
The action
This bungalow on a 1.95-acre lot was heavily promoted in March to buyers shopping within a 20-kilometre radius, including downtown Hamilton. Within days, hundreds of comments generated though social media postings, as well as constant e-mail and phone inquiries were early indications of a multiple offer scenario.
“Anything that sells in a matter of days is really good,” agent Michael St. Jean said. “This is definitely not normal [in the area] … the average days on market over all right now is about 30.”
What they got
The south end of this 100-by-852-foot property is anchored by two structures: a 1,200-square-foot residence with a carport and a barn with a roll-top door and attached shed.
Inside the three-bedroom house are separate living and dining areas, as well as a lower level workshop, office and L-shaped recreation area with a fireplace, secondary kitchen and bathroom.
The agent’s take
“The lot was a big selling feature … you almost have two acres, so that’s huge,” Mr. St. Jean said. “A lot of people have dreams of being close to the city, but just a few minutes away to have a bit more quiet.”
The two structures also allowed for different lifestyles. “It was a bungalow, which was very appealing,” Mr. St. Jean said. “And people loved the barn. You could use it as a workshop or park cars in there. You could literally do anything, it had hydro.”
