Rural bungalow and barn near Hamilton mountain gets 15 offers

Rural bungalow and barn near Hamilton mountain gets 15 offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

The property was heavily promoted in March to buyers shopping within a 20-kilometre radius.

1538 Golf Club Rd., Hamilton

Asking price: $554,900

Selling price: $657,000

Previous selling price: $159,900 (1992)

Taxes: $4,408 (2017)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This bungalow on a 1.95-acre lot was heavily promoted in March to buyers shopping within a 20-kilometre radius, including downtown Hamilton. Within days, hundreds of comments generated though social media postings, as well as constant e-mail and phone inquiries were early indications of a multiple offer scenario.

“Anything that sells in a matter of days is really good,” agent Michael St. Jean said. “This is definitely not normal [in the area] … the average days on market over all right now is about 30.”

What they got

The barn as a roll-top door and an attached shed.

The south end of this 100-by-852-foot property is anchored by two structures: a 1,200-square-foot residence with a carport and a barn with a roll-top door and attached shed.

Inside the three-bedroom house are separate living and dining areas, as well as a lower level workshop, office and L-shaped recreation area with a fireplace, secondary kitchen and bathroom.

The agent’s take

“The lot was a big selling feature … you almost have two acres, so that’s huge,” Mr. St. Jean said. “A lot of people have dreams of being close to the city, but just a few minutes away to have a bit more quiet.”

The two structures also allowed for different lifestyles. “It was a bungalow, which was very appealing,” Mr. St. Jean said. “And people loved the barn. You could use it as a workshop or park cars in there. You could literally do anything, it had hydro.”

