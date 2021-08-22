 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Rural Ontario home gets 13 offers, sells for $367,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max West Realty Inc.

9569 Old Church Rd., Caledon, Ont.

Asking price: $998,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,365,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $4,250 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

A separate eat-in kitchen has granite countertops and an exit to a south-facing deck.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

Bidding wars had been unknown in Palgrave, a tiny town about 50 kilometres northwest of Toronto – until this summer. This side-split house received 13 offer within days of listing in June.

“There wasn’t a lot of inventory and there was another property that had sold recently in multiple offers, so we wanted to take advantage of any leftover buyers,” Toronto-based agent, Luisa Piccirilli said.

“And we thought it was a good time when the weather was nice, and people weren’t really traveling because of COVID.”

What they got

There are four levels of living space, including a recreation room in the basement.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

This four-bedroom house sits on a 150-foot-by-200-foot lot and has an attached double garage. There are four levels of living space, including a recreation room in the basement and three bedrooms on the top floor.

There are traditional living and dining rooms, as well as a separate eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and an exit to a south-facing deck.

The adjacent patio can be reached from the lower level, where there is a fourth bedroom and a recreation area with a gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

The property has updated mechanics and is connected to municipal water supply rather than well water.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

“There’s an exodus of people leaving the city and wanting more property and land,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“We had a mix of people from the Region of Peel – like Caledon and Brampton – and some from Toronto.”

The property has updated mechanics and is connected to municipal water supply rather than well water. “The house itself is a 1970s side split, but was very meticulously maintained and had some upgrades done,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“Often times with these properties, they’re on well and septic. They’re still on septic … [but] they were using well water as a secondary source more for watering the gardens, lawns and washing cars.”

