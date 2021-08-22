Rural Ontario home gets 13 offers, sells for $367,000 over asking

9569 Old Church Rd., Caledon, Ont.
Asking price: $998,000 (June, 2021)
Selling price: $1,365,000 (June, 2021)
Taxes: $4,250 (2020)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.
The action
Bidding wars had been unknown in Palgrave, a tiny town about 50 kilometres northwest of Toronto – until this summer. This side-split house received 13 offer within days of listing in June.
“There wasn’t a lot of inventory and there was another property that had sold recently in multiple offers, so we wanted to take advantage of any leftover buyers,” Toronto-based agent, Luisa Piccirilli said.
“And we thought it was a good time when the weather was nice, and people weren’t really traveling because of COVID.”
What they got
This four-bedroom house sits on a 150-foot-by-200-foot lot and has an attached double garage. There are four levels of living space, including a recreation room in the basement and three bedrooms on the top floor.
There are traditional living and dining rooms, as well as a separate eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and an exit to a south-facing deck.
The adjacent patio can be reached from the lower level, where there is a fourth bedroom and a recreation area with a gas fireplace.
The agent’s take
“There’s an exodus of people leaving the city and wanting more property and land,” Ms. Piccirilli said.
“We had a mix of people from the Region of Peel – like Caledon and Brampton – and some from Toronto.”
The property has updated mechanics and is connected to municipal water supply rather than well water. “The house itself is a 1970s side split, but was very meticulously maintained and had some upgrades done,” Ms. Piccirilli said.
“Often times with these properties, they’re on well and septic. They’re still on septic … [but] they were using well water as a secondary source more for watering the gardens, lawns and washing cars.”
