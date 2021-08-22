Rural Ontario home gets 13 offers, sells for $367,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max West Realty Inc.

9569 Old Church Rd., Caledon, Ont.

Asking price: $998,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,365,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $4,250 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

A separate eat-in kitchen has granite countertops and an exit to a south-facing deck.

Bidding wars had been unknown in Palgrave, a tiny town about 50 kilometres northwest of Toronto – until this summer. This side-split house received 13 offer within days of listing in June.

“There wasn’t a lot of inventory and there was another property that had sold recently in multiple offers, so we wanted to take advantage of any leftover buyers,” Toronto-based agent, Luisa Piccirilli said.

“And we thought it was a good time when the weather was nice, and people weren’t really traveling because of COVID.”

What they got

There are four levels of living space, including a recreation room in the basement.

This four-bedroom house sits on a 150-foot-by-200-foot lot and has an attached double garage. There are four levels of living space, including a recreation room in the basement and three bedrooms on the top floor.

There are traditional living and dining rooms, as well as a separate eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and an exit to a south-facing deck.

The adjacent patio can be reached from the lower level, where there is a fourth bedroom and a recreation area with a gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

The property has updated mechanics and is connected to municipal water supply rather than well water.

“There’s an exodus of people leaving the city and wanting more property and land,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“We had a mix of people from the Region of Peel – like Caledon and Brampton – and some from Toronto.”

The property has updated mechanics and is connected to municipal water supply rather than well water. “The house itself is a 1970s side split, but was very meticulously maintained and had some upgrades done,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“Often times with these properties, they’re on well and septic. They’re still on septic … [but] they were using well water as a secondary source more for watering the gardens, lawns and washing cars.”

