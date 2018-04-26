Rush to list Allenby home reaps $455,000 premium

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 265 Castlefield Ave., Toronto

265 Castlefield Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $995,000

Selling price: $1,450,000

Previous selling prices: $955,000 (2013); $875,000 (2012); $620,000 (2006); $388,700 (1997)

Taxes: $5,998 (2017)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: André Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery The house has an eat-in galley kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The action: Holiday and school closures often disrupt regular routines in March, so this detached house on 24-by-133-foot lot was listed early on with a deliberately low price less than $1-million. It was viewed nearly 6,200 times online and nearly 160 parties lined up for public open houses. By the week’s end, the crowd left behind nine buyers with offers.

“There are not a lot of listings at any given time, and timing was very important because we wanted to make sure we got this done before March Break … otherwise, we get stuck doing this in April when everyone else comes on the market,” agent André Kutyan said.

“I did stage the home as well, which was a big part in how well the home showed. It looked perfect.”

Open this photo in gallery The interior retains a classic living room with a gas fireplace.

What they got: Many homes in the Allenby area were built in the 1930s and 1940s, including this 1,302-square-foot residence with a three-bedroom plan with a side exit to a mutual driveway and garage.

Despite updates, the interior retains a classic living room with a gas fireplace and formal dining area with wainscotting and access to a south-facing deck. There is an eat-in galley kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The 651-square-foot basement provides an extra recreation area, bedroom and bathroom.

The agent’s take: “First and foremost, the school district is a big draw for the area,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Allenby Junior Public School is on the west side of Avenue Road and we’re on the east, so it’s literally across the road … and there are other attractions in the area, like the upcoming LRT on Eglinton with a stop at Avenue Road, and Eglinton Park is one street away.”