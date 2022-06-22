Special to The Globe and Mail

45 Meadowbank Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,999,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $3,020,100 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,450,000 (July, 2018)

Taxes: $6,232 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The main floor features an eat-in kitchen with an oversized island topped with marble.

The action

Agent Irene Kaushansky set aside a full week for public tours of this updated, four-bedroom house on an 86- by 151-foot lot. On a Tuesday afternoon in late March the sellers sat down to compare two offers.

“It’s more a West Coast/California house than an Etobicoke house, and we knew the lot – because it was so big – would have huge appeal,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It was quite a unique product, so even if there was more on the market, this wouldn’t be affected.”

The features a cozy nook for wine storage.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

What they got

Previous owners had personalized and expanded this two-storey house, mixing rustic details with modern conveniences.

There are separate rooms for study, entertaining and dining on the main floor, in addition to an eat-in kitchen with an oversized island topped with marble and sliding doors to a wide deck.

There is an extra family room on the top floor and four bathrooms in the house in total. A mudroom has doors to the garage, front, and back yards.

The lower-level recreation room has pot lights, a wood-beamed ceiling and a stone hearth around a wood-burning fireplace.

The lower-level recreation room has a stone hearth around a wood burning fireplace.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The agent’s take

“Urban farmhouse is a good description for this because it has that feeling with wood beams that were 100 years old and came from a farm in Northern Ontario,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“You also don’t get that kind of lot size in the city often, especially in a location that’s convenient to get to and has easy access to shopping, the airport and highways.”

