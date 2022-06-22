Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

45 Meadowbank Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,999,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $3,020,100 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,450,000 (July, 2018)

Taxes: $6,232 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The main floor features an eat-in kitchen with an oversized island topped with marble.

The action

Agent Irene Kaushansky set aside a full week for public tours of this updated, four-bedroom house on an 86- by 151-foot lot. On a Tuesday afternoon in late March the sellers sat down to compare two offers.

“It’s more a West Coast/California house than an Etobicoke house, and we knew the lot – because it was so big – would have huge appeal,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It was quite a unique product, so even if there was more on the market, this wouldn’t be affected.”

The features a cozy nook for wine storage.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

What they got

Previous owners had personalized and expanded this two-storey house, mixing rustic details with modern conveniences.

There are separate rooms for study, entertaining and dining on the main floor, in addition to an eat-in kitchen with an oversized island topped with marble and sliding doors to a wide deck.

There is an extra family room on the top floor and four bathrooms in the house in total. A mudroom has doors to the garage, front, and back yards.

The lower-level recreation room has pot lights, a wood-beamed ceiling and a stone hearth around a wood-burning fireplace.

The lower-level recreation room has a stone hearth around a wood burning fireplace.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The agent’s take

“Urban farmhouse is a good description for this because it has that feeling with wood beams that were 100 years old and came from a farm in Northern Ontario,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“You also don’t get that kind of lot size in the city often, especially in a location that’s convenient to get to and has easy access to shopping, the airport and highways.”

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct