Sale of North York semi slowed by proximity to cemetery

96 Picola Court, Toronto

Asking price: $888,000 (mid-November, 2020)

Previous asking price: $838,000 (early November, 2020)

Selling price: $860,000 (December, 2020)

Previous selling price: $201,000 (February, 1998); $182,500 (November, 1991)

Taxes: $3,844 (2020)

Days on the market: 48

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realton Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The property backs on to a large cemetery. Re/Max Realton Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The initial selling strategy for this semi-detached backsplit set just west of bustling Highway 404 was to price it slightly low and set an offer date in hopes of drawing multiple bids. The results were disappointing, so a new approach was adopted, which called for a slightly higher price point and an open timeline for offers.

The location, backing on to a large cemetery, seemed unappealing to some potential buyers.

“We did get an offer, but we didn’t get the price we wanted, so we raised the price, which is very common,” agent Bill Thom said.

“Some people took an objection to [the cemetery], which is also part of the reason why it took longer.”

What they got

This roughly 50-year-old, three bedroom house sits on a 19-by-114-foot lot gently sloping towards the rear. It has five levels of living space, including a recreation area in the basement with sliding doors to the patio.

A new upper deck wraps around the rear living and entertaining area above, as well as the eat-in kitchen.

A front den – or fourth bedroom – is situated off the foyer.

The agent’s take

“It’s at the end of a cul-de-sac, which is good, and it backs onto a very beautiful cemetery … so some people like it because you don’t see neighbours and it’s dead quiet,” Mr. Thom said.

“It has five levels, but is not the common five-level layout, so it looks like a two-storey home.”

This property is also a short walk and drive to amenities. “It’s in a good catchment area for schools, from grade school to high school,” Mr. Thom said.

“And it’s a convenient location, one bus to the subway … and easy access to the Don Valley, 404 and 401 [highways].”

