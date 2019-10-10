Sale of rural bungalow near Hamilton causes a stir

Open this photo in gallery 5066 Ferris Rd., Hamilton. St. Jean Realty Inc.

5066 Ferris Rd., Hamilton

Asking price: $599,900

Selling price: $615,000

Previous selling prices: $464,900 (2016); $155,000 (1993)

Taxes: $3,535 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

THE ACTION

This detached bungalow sits on a 100-foot-by-200-foot lot in the Glanbrook community just south of the Hamilton International Airport. About a dozen visitors, including many from Hamilton, seriously weighed the benefits of extending their commute to expand their property size, but only a couple were ready to commit with offers mid-June.

“It’s not too far from highways and the city, but you do get the country [setting] and larger lots,” said agent Michael St. Jean.

“Coming from the city, it’s a fairly decent value.”

Open this photo in gallery The interior has been extensively updated. St. Jean Realty Inc.

WHAT THEY GOT

This 1,186-square-foot bungalow was built in the 1970s and runs on septic and cistern systems. However, its furnace, roof, windows and garages were recently replaced and the interior has been extensively updated, including the lower level recreation areas.

The main floor is arranged with three bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom, as well as an open entertaining area with an electric fireplace, an adjacent dining space with a skylight and a modern kitchen with a quartz-topped island and stainless steel appliances.

There is a hot tub in a rear sunroom addition and a pool in the backyard.

Open this photo in gallery The lower level recreation areas were recently modernized. St. Jean Realty Inc.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“There are a lot of bungalows and older homes like this in the Glanbrook area, give or take a few hundred square feet, so it came down to the fit and finish, which differentiated us,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“The house showed really well. Everything inside was completely done, the kitchen, floors and bathroom – you name it.”

