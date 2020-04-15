Sale of waterfront condo, caught mid-pandemic, draws two offers

39 Queens Quay, No. 835, Toronto
Asking price: $799,900
Selling price: $820,000
Taxes: $3,892 (2019)
Days on the market: 13
Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This one-bedroom plus den suite at Pier 27 was considered a hot commodity as one of few ownership opportunities by the lake when it was launched on March 11th. But the response from buyers was dampened as city officials constricted public movement to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“We listed early March, right before things got really bad, so we had 20 to 30 people through in one week,” agent Ira Jelinek said.
“The second week, when things got worse with the virus, that affected the amount of offers we got. We got two offers, [but] I thought we’d get four or five offers if it was under normal times, pre-pandemic.”
What they got
The architecturally stunning, cantilevered Pier 27 was built five years ago. This 735-square-foot unit has 10-foot ceilings and high-end kitchen appliances.
The living room is open to the kitchen, with walls of windows and sliding doors to a west-facing balcony.
The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $645 pay for water, heating and concierge, as well as use of shared facilities, such as indoor and outdoor pools.
The agent’s take
“This unit was in high demand because it’s like an executive one-bedroom-plus-den with two washrooms,” Mr. Jelinek said.
“It has a partial lake view and partial city view, so you can still see Bay and King [streets] and all the tall buildings when you’re facing west.”
