Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Sale of waterfront condo, caught mid-pandemic, draws two offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

39 Queens Quay, No. 835, Toronto

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $820,000

Taxes: $3,892 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The cantilevered Pier 27 was built five years ago.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This one-bedroom plus den suite at Pier 27 was considered a hot commodity as one of few ownership opportunities by the lake when it was launched on March 11th. But the response from buyers was dampened as city officials constricted public movement to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We listed early March, right before things got really bad, so we had 20 to 30 people through in one week,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“The second week, when things got worse with the virus, that affected the amount of offers we got. We got two offers, [but] I thought we’d get four or five offers if it was under normal times, pre-pandemic.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The living room is open to the kitchen.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The architecturally stunning, cantilevered Pier 27 was built five years ago. This 735-square-foot unit has 10-foot ceilings and high-end kitchen appliances.

The living room is open to the kitchen, with walls of windows and sliding doors to a west-facing balcony.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $645 pay for water, heating and concierge, as well as use of shared facilities, such as indoor and outdoor pools.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit faces west to the heart of downtown Toronto.

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“This unit was in high demand because it’s like an executive one-bedroom-plus-den with two washrooms,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It has a partial lake view and partial city view, so you can still see Bay and King [streets] and all the tall buildings when you’re facing west.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

