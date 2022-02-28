The Print Market

33 Sheppard Ave. E., No. 2011, Toronto

Asking price: $469,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $650,000 (December, 2021)

Previous selling price: $468,800 (July, 2018); $344,000 (October, 2016)

Taxes: $1,985 (2021)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The one-bedroom unit is 596-square feet.The Print Market

In a two-tower condo development across from the Yonge Sheppard Centre, this 596-square foot, one-bedroom unit was perfectly adequate for a single professional when bought for $468,800 in 2018. But by 2021, the owner felt the need for a larger space and was willing to test the market at $470,000

“This is a strategy I’ve been using for some condos that’s been working well for people who have bought in the last few years,” said agent Andre Kutyan,

“We’re listing at the same price they paid for it, so we’re letting the market determine where it’s going to go.”

Twelve bids came in. “Six offers – so half of them – were $600,000 or better,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“It’s almost $1,090 per square foot that we got for this unit, which is a big price for Yonge and Sheppard. Traditionally, you see these prices in the core, but it’s slowly moving its way up [north].”

What they got

The unit has an open living and dining area.The Print Market

The condo has a standard layout with a central U-shaped kitchen overlooking an open living and dining area and a wide balcony.

The unit comes with six new appliances, as well as a parking spot. Monthly fees of $533 cover the cost of heating, concierge and use of the on-site gym and pool.

The agent’s take

The unit is on the 20th floor.The Print Market

“On the 20th floor, you’re above the building next door, so you’ve got a clear east view,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“You’re right in the middle of everything,” he said. “You’ve got the Sheppard subway line and the Yonge line there, and on Yonge [Street], you’ve got a lot of great retail, an arts centre and library.”

