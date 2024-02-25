Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

77 Carsbrooke Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,475,000 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $1,440,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling price: $680,000 (October, 2015); $450,000 (April, 2007); $238,000 (June, 1998)

Taxes: $4,673 (2023)

Days on the market: Nine

Buyer’s agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The house has newly-renovated living space across three levels and an attached garage.

Agent Ira Jelinek spent more than two months this winter escorting his first-time buyer clients through turnkey properties listed under $1.5-million. This detached, back-split residence near Etobicoke’s Centennial Park was the only one they visited with an in-ground, saltwater pool, which helped convince them to take the plunge with an offer that was only slightly under the asking price.

“We looked at a couple of houses more in the core, and they were a little too small,” Mr. Jelinek said. “They wanted something 15- to 20-minutes away that was larger in size, and we noticed the bungalows, back-splits and side-split type of houses – not the two-storey, detached ones – were good for them,”

“We were really happy with the price and the timing because we felt the market was starting to fire up, so we didn’t have to bid against another buyer.”

What they got

The lower level has a recreation area with a fireplace and built-in bar.

This 60-year-old house has newly-renovated living space across three levels and an attached garage.

There is a three-sided fireplace in the living and dining area and a coffee bar and an eight-foot-long island in the kitchen.

The upper level has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The lower level has a fourth bedroom, a second bathroom and a recreation area with a fireplace and a built-in bar.

A new interlocking patio and fencing were recently added on the 50-by 122- foot corner lot.

The agent’s take

The kitchen features an eight-foot-long island.

“Outside had the added bonus of a pool and big lot,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The kitchen is gorgeous, [the sellers] did a great job, and the basement has a cool, hidden crawl space that was cute. The buyers could envision kids one day playing hide and seek there.”