Sandy beach lures buyer to home near Algonquin Provincial Park

41789 Combermere Rd., Barry’s Bay, Ont.

Asking price: $599,000

Selling price: $580,000

Previous selling price: $185,000 (2002)

Taxes: $3,990 (2019)

Days on the market: 81

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

Around Algonquin Provincial Park, waterfront properties vary widely in size, shape and shoreline, so emphasis was put on the family-friendly setting of this three-bedroom cottage on Kamaniskeg Lake.

“This was on a firm, sandy bottom granite lake that made the entrance into the water very attractive for swimming, so that’s the No. 1 feature of this home,” agent Lucais Shepherd said.

“If you take it off the lake, it’s worth considerably less.”

What they got

About a three and a half hour drive northeast of Toronto, this 35-year-old house is a year-round retreat with private decks off one bedroom and the sunroom, large windows and a cathedral ceiling in the living and dining rooms.

Extra comfort and convenience comes from two wood stoves, new hardwood floors throughout and upgraded granite counter tops in the kitchen and two bathrooms. There is a finished basement with direct access to the garage.

Outside, there’s a long dock, a sandy beach and an open yard and gazebo on a private 80-foot-by-148-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a gorgeous Viceroy-designed home on a pristine lake with [access to] miles of boating and a private, sandy beach,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“Cedar homes are rare, so this house was one of the finer homes in the community, and it’s on one of the finer lakes in the area as well.”

Its wooded surroundings were also highly prized. “It had plenty of privacy because it was treed on either side,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“It has a grassy and level front yard to the water, so you can play badminton or soccer, have a campfire or let children play in the grass. It’s very safe … [which] is sometimes hard to find in waterfront properties, especially on the Canadian Shield, because you can have cliffs or rocky walkways and stairs down to the dock.”

